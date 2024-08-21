Kamala Harris to accept presidential nomination on final night of DNC

CHICAGO — Vice President Harris will formally accept the Democrat presidential nomination Thursday night in a historic moment after President Biden won the 2024 Democrat primaries but later suspended his campaign due to internal party pressure.

Harris is expected to address the Democratic National Convention (DNC) during a primetime Thursday night address.

By the end of the night, the Democrat presidential ticket will be solidified with Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and then it will be off to the general election against Republican nominee former President Trump and his VP pick, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

Harris delivered surprise remarks on Monday night to kick off the DNC in Chicago, praising Biden and saying "we are forever grateful to him."

"Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do," Harris said Monday. "We are forever grateful to you. Thank you, Joe."

Harris said Democrats are "united by our shared vision for the future of our country."

"And this November, we will come together and declare with one voice as one people, we are moving forward," she said Monday. "With optimism, hope and faith so guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us, let us fight for the ideals we hold dear and let us always remember when we fight, we win."

Just over a month ago, Biden was considered the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, having won each primary race.

However, after a disastrous debate performance against Trump in June, Democrats mounted a pressure campaign for Biden to suspend his re-election bid.

Biden eventually gave in and dropped out of the race. He swiftly endorsed Harris, his vice president, to take his place as the Democrat nominee.

Biden addressed the convention Monday night and handed the reins of the party to Harris.

Speaking in front of the jam-packed United Center arena, the president declared, "America, I gave my best to you."

"Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made before I became, when I became our nominee, and it was the best decision I made my whole career," Biden said. "She’s tough, she’s experienced, and she has enormous integrity, enormous integrity."

He added, "Her story represents the best American story."

He then asked the crowd, "Are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and for America? Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president of the United States?"

Harris has spent the week campaigning, holding events across the country. She also unveiled her first big-ticket proposal to raise revenues this week, upping the corporate tax rate.

The Harris campaign said the vice president is proposing to raise the rate that major businesses pay from 21% to 28%, describing it as a "fiscally responsible way to put money back in the pockets of working people and ensure billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share."

The announcement this week comes as Harris is beginning to offer details on how she would govern if she is elected president and how she would try to pay for expensive ideas she proposed last week, including expanding the child tax credit, easing the cost of homeownership and lowering medical debt.

Meanwhile, ahead of Harris’ formal acceptance of the Democrat presidential nomination, the vice president drew support from major Democrats – beyond Biden – and top Hollywood stars.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton praised Harris, invoking her famed "glass ceiling" line.

"On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States," said Clinton, who in 2016 became the first female to win a major party presidential nomination.

Harris also drew praise from former President Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Clinton, among others.

Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, said he was "so proud of how you’re stepping up for all of us."

"That’s who she is. Whenever she’s needed, however she’s needed, Kamala rises to the occasion," Emhoff said. "She did it for me and our family. Now that the country needs her, she’s showing you what we already know: she’s ready to lead, she brings both joy and toughness to this task, and she will be a great president who we will all be proud of."