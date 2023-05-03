Pelosi continues massive private jet spending after relinquishing leadership post

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi has continued her jet-setting ways despite relinquishing her leadership post and pushing for aggressive climate policies, according to a Fox News Digital review of campaign finance records.

The former Democratic leader's campaign disbursed $43,663.80 on private jet travel with Advanced Aviation in March and appears to be the biggest private jet spender during the first quarter of the year, her filings show.

Pelosi has now spent nearly $700,000 on charter aircraft in recent years, primarily with Advanced Aviation, her longtime preferred company.

Based just outside of Washington D.C., in Northern Virginia, Advanced Aviation offers aircraft ranging from eight-seater turboprop jets for trips of up to three hours to 18-seater ultra long-range jets, which deliver a "comprehensive list of on-board amenities and sophisticated finishes" and include a flight attendant for travel times of up to 16 hours, according to its website.

Pelosi stepped away from her leadership role in the current Congress so the "new generation" could lead the Democratic caucus.

However, while she sat atop Democratic leadership, Pelosi also spent freely on private jets. During the 2022 election cycle, her campaign paid a staggering $349,563 for charter aircraft, which included $51,389 in in-kind travel to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Pelosi's campaign primarily directed the payments to Advanced Aviation. It also hired Los Angeles-based Clay Lacy Aviation on at least one occasion.

The former House leader began doling out cash to Advanced Aviation in October 2020 and has since moved $659,169 from her campaign's coffers into private jets, a review of her filings shows.

Pelosi has been a vocal proponent of slashing carbon pollution and phasing out fossil fuels despite her excessive private jet use. Last year, after leading a congressional delegation to a United Nations climate summit in Egypt, she said, "Nothing can deter House Democrats from our urgent mission to save the planet."

However, in recent years, other left-wing committees have also spent big on private jet travel. The Democratic National Committee shelled out $337,903 on the flights, while the DSCC spent $223,929 during the midterm elections.

The Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund - a joint fundraising venture consisting of the DNC, all 50 state Democratic parties, and the District of Columbia Democratic Committee - spent $94,164 on private jets.

Advanced Aviation was also the company of choice for the Democratic committees.

Private jet travel is by far the most carbon-intensive mode of transportation. It emits 10 times more carbon than commercial planes and 50 times more carbon than trains, according to a 2021 report from the group Transport & Environment.

Pelosi's campaign did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Thomas Catenacci contributed reporting.