Paul Pelosi 911 call revealed: David DePape heard on phone

Newly released audio sheds light on Paul Pelosi's 911 call shortly before he was allegedly attacked by David DePape, who can be heard on the phone, according to audio obtained by Fox News Digital.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of an alleged hammer attack by DePape, 42, in October in the San Francisco home he shares with his wife, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who was in Washington, D.C. at the time. Paul Pelosi underwent emergency surgery on a fractured skull following the confrontation.

After San Francisco Police picked up the call, which was placed before the attack, Paul Pelosi said, "I guess I called by mistake; who is this?"

"This is San Francisco Police. Do you need help?" the dispatcher responds.

"Oh, well, there's a gentleman here just waiting for my wife to come back, Nancy Pelosi," Paul Pelosi says on the call. "He's just waiting for her to come back, but she's not going to be here for days, so I guess we're just going to have to wait."

When asked if he needed police, fire or medical, Paul Pelosi responded, "I don't think so. I don't think so." He then asked if Capitol Police were around because they are normally at the house to protect his wife.

Pelosi said he did not know the man in his home and that he had told him not to do anything.

"Anyway, this gentleman is telling me to put the phone down and do what he says." Paul Pelosi said. David appears on the call and says he's a friend, but Paul Pelosi said he does not know who he is.

"He wants me to get the hell off the phone. OK? Thank you," Paul Pelosi says before hanging up the phone.

San Francisco Police arrived at Paul Pelosi's home shortly before the alleged attack at around 2:30 a.m. The encounter lasted 15 seconds from when Paul Pelosi opened the door for officers to the time of the hammer attack. The two responding officers captured the attack on their body cameras.

Fox News Digital obtained the recording Friday after California Judge Stephen Murphy ruled that the district attorney's office must make materials public. The footage includes police bodycam video, 911 audio calls, U.S. Capitol Police surveillance video and San Francisco Police Department interviews with DePape.

Initially, the San Francisco District Attorney's office refused to release the footage, claiming that publicizing it would lead to misinformation about the attack.

However, Fox News and other media organizations motioned to seek the release of the footage by arguing it was in the public interest and would enable them to debunk false information regarding the confrontation.

Judge Murphy ultimately sided with the media, saying there was no reason to keep the footage under wraps after the prosecution had aired it at last month's hearing, Thomas Burke, an attorney representing news agencies in the matter, told The Associated Press.

Last month, DePape pleaded not guilty to all state charges in the case, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion.

