Overwhelming support for keeping US troops in Afghanistan until all Americans, Afghan allies, out: poll

A new national poll indicates that most Americans want U.S. troops to remain at the airport in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul until all Americans, as well as Afghans who aided the U.S. during the 20 year conflict in the war torn central Asian country, are evacuated.

More than 8 in 10 (84%) Americans say that U.S. troops should remain in the country until all Americans are evacuated, according to a ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Sunday. And 71% of those questioned said that the troops should stay until all Afghans who helped the U.S. are evacuated as well.

350 AMERICAN STILL ATTEMPTING TO ESCAPE AFGHANISTAN: STATE DEPARTMENT

The U.S. has airlifted some 114,000 people – including 5,500 Americans – since repressive Taliban forces swept the country and captured Kabul – Afghanistan’s capital and largest city – two weeks ago.

The State Department this weekend said there were still 350 Americans attempting to leave Afghanistan.

There was none of the typical partisan divide in the survey, with 87% of Republicans and 86% of Democrats and independents saying U.S. troops should stay until all Americans are evacuated.

U.S. CARRIED OUT DEADLY AIRSTRIKE AGAINST ISIS-K TERRORISTS IN KABUL

President Biden has remained firm that all U.S. forces should be out of Afghanistan by a Tuesday deadline.

The poll was conducted Friday and Saturday, after Thursday’s terrorist attack on the international airport in Kabul, which left 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians dead, with hundreds more wounded. ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the horrific attack.

The president has been heavily criticized by Republicans and some Democrats for his handling of the Afghanistan evacuation. And the new poll indicates that less than 4 in 10 Americans approve of how Biden’s handling the situation in Afghanistan.

Five hundred and thirteen adults nationwide were surveyed in the ABC News/Ipsos poll, with a sampling error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.