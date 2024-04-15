Over 140 House lawmakers condemn 'brutal' Iranian regime after Israel strike

FIRST ON FOX: Dozens of members of the House of Representatives have signed onto a resolution condemning Iran’s "brutal" regime after Tehran launched a missile attack against Israel over the weekend.

The bipartisan measure is being led by Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, and co-sponsored by 141 House lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats.

"Decades of a tyrannical regime in Tehran – destabilizing the Middle East and intentionally spreading chaos throughout the region – has culminated in Iran’s direct attack on our greatest ally, Israel," Weber told Fox News Digital.

HOUSE TEES UP 17 BILLS RELATED TO IRAN/ISRAEL FOR THIS WEEK

"The rogue regime needs to be overthrown immediately. Now, more than ever, the United States must support the freedom-loving citizens of Iran who have spent decades trying to eject these murderers from power in Tehran. Today, we condemn the godless mullahs who epitomize the head of the snake of war and terror in the Middle East."

The resolution accuses Iran of having "contributed to terrorism and regional instability" in the Middle East in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to legislative text previewed by Fox News Digital.

It also affirms U.S. support for Iranian citizens who have demonstrated against the fundamentalist Islamic government by recognizing "the rights of the Iranian people and their struggle to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran."

HOW CAN ISRAEL RESPOND TO IRAN’S BRAZEN ATTACK?

At least one member of the House GOP’s top leadership ranks, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is backing the bill.

Iran launched a barrage of airstrikes against Israel over the weekend – 99% of which were intercepted – after accusing Israel of attacking its diplomatic facilities in Damascus, killing at least seven officials, including a top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

No direct injuries or deaths were reported, but the move marks a significant escalation in the region as the first attack launched at Israel from Iranian soil.

EXILED CROWN PRINCE OF IRAN DEMANDS REGIME CHANGE AFTER ISRAEL ATTACK: THIS ISN'T OUR WAR, ‘IT’S KHAMENEI'S'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran’s retaliatory strikes were condemned by leaders in the U.S. and abroad as disproportionate and brazen.

The country's regime has been accused of financing Hamas, the Palestinian terror group whose militants invaded Israel on Oct. 7 last year in a surprise attack that killed more than 1,000 people. Iran's government has also backed Houthi rebels in Yemen – the militant group that has been attacking western ships in the Red Sea.