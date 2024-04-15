Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Over 140 House lawmakers condemn 'brutal' Iranian regime after Israel strike

'The rogue regime needs to be overthrown immediately' – Rep. Randy Weber

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: Dozens of members of the House of Representatives have signed onto a resolution condemning Iran’s "brutal" regime after Tehran launched a missile attack against Israel over the weekend.

The bipartisan measure is being led by Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, and co-sponsored by 141 House lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats.

"Decades of a tyrannical regime in Tehran – destabilizing the Middle East and intentionally spreading chaos throughout the region – has culminated in Iran’s direct attack on our greatest ally, Israel," Weber told Fox News Digital.

A split image of Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei and his country's rocket attack against Israel

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is condemning Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei's regime after it launched a rocket attack on Israel.

"The rogue regime needs to be overthrown immediately.  Now, more than ever, the United States must support the freedom-loving citizens of Iran who have spent decades trying to eject these murderers from power in Tehran.  Today, we condemn the godless mullahs who epitomize the head of the snake of war and terror in the Middle East."

The resolution accuses Iran of having "contributed to terrorism and regional instability" in the Middle East in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to legislative text previewed by Fox News Digital.

It also affirms U.S. support for Iranian citizens who have demonstrated against the fundamentalist Islamic government by recognizing "the rights of the Iranian people and their struggle to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran."

Rep. Randy Weber

The resolution is led by GOP Rep. Randy Weber of Texas (Getty Images)

At least one member of the House GOP’s top leadership ranks, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is backing the bill.

Iran launched a barrage of airstrikes against Israel over the weekend – 99% of which were intercepted – after accusing Israel of attacking its diplomatic facilities in Damascus, killing at least seven officials, including a top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

No direct injuries or deaths were reported, but the move marks a significant escalation in the region as the first attack launched at Israel from Iranian soil.

Aftermath of airstrike on building near Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria

Smoke rises after what the Iranian media said was an Israeli strike on a building close to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria on April 1, 2024.  (REUTERS/Firas Makdesi)

Iran’s retaliatory strikes were condemned by leaders in the U.S. and abroad as disproportionate and brazen.

The country's regime has been accused of financing Hamas, the Palestinian terror group whose militants invaded Israel on Oct. 7 last year in a surprise attack that killed more than 1,000 people. Iran's government has also backed Houthi rebels in Yemen – the militant group that has been attacking western ships in the Red Sea.

