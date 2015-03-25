In light of President Obama's accident while playing basketball Friday, here is a quick look back at other presidential medical mishaps:

George W. Bush

May 2004: Bush was in mile 16 of a 17-mile course on his ranch in Crawford, Tex., when he fell from a mountain bike, suffering scrapes and scratches on his chin, upper lip, nose, right hand and both knees.

January 2002: Bush briefly lost consciousness after choking on a pretzel while watching a football game on TV. After fainting, the president fell to the floor from a couch, bruising his lower lip and suffering an abrasion on his left cheek.

Bill Clinton

March 1997: Clinton tripped on an irregularly shaped step, popping out his right knee, while walking at professional golfer Greg Norman's Florida house.

George H.W. Bush

January 1992: Bush fell suddenly ill and collapsed at a state dinner being given for him at the home of the Japanese Prime Minister.

Ronald Reagan

September 1988: Reagan was clearing brush when "a small branch slightly punctured the president's skin on the inside of his right wrist. It required only a Band-Aid."

Jimmy Carter

January 1979: Carter spent a day recuperating and not going for his quail hunt or daily jog after getting a case of hemorrhoids.

William Taft

July 1910: Taft severely sprained his ankle while playing golf, he was 335 pounds at the time.