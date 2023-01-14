Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House of Representatives
Published

Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is expected to make a full recovery

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. 

Bonamici’s husband U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie Crofts tweeted. She was treated for a concussion and cuts while her husband suffered minor injuries. 

Crofts said Bonamici was expected to make a full recovery but would have to miss two town halls planned for Saturday. 

HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARGUE AGAINST ‘EXTREMIST’ AND ‘DANGEROUS’ BORN-ALIVE ACT 

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2012. 

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2012.  (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Care Can't Wait)

The driver of the car that hit the couple at a slow speed near downtown cooperated with police and no arrests were made, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bonamici was first elected to Oregon’s first district in 2012. 

More from Politics