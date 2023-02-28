Oregon bill would pay homeless people $1,000 a month

The state of Oregon is weighing a bill to give homeless and low-income people $1,000 a month in universal basic income.

The Oregon state legislature is considering a bill to establish a People's Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program through the state's Department of Human Services.

Oregon's bill is the latest in blue states looking to give handouts to people in universal basic income programs.

CALIFORNIA CITY TO GIVE UNIVERSAL INCOME TO TRANSGENDER, NONBINARY RESIDENTS

According to Bill Track 50, the legislation would "provide 12 monthly payments of $1,000 to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, are at risk of homelessness, are severely rent burdened or earn at or below 60 percent of area median income."

The bill would require a study on who is receiving the money broken down among a few demographics, including race, veteran status, and risk of domestic violence.

Additionally, the bill sunsets in January 2026.

The $1,000 payments can be used at recipients' discretion, but supporters say it will be used toward rent and other living expenses.

However, that discretion could backfire as some recipients to use the money for other costs like alcohol or drugs.

Oregon is not the first place to consider universal basic income payments.

A California city is planning to give universal basic income (UBI) to transgender and nonbinary residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Transgender residents in Palm Springs, California are eligible to receive a UBI of up to $900 per month solely for identifying as transgender or nonbinary — no strings attached.

The new pilot program will have $200,000 set aside for allocation after a unanimous vote by the Palm Springs City Council last week.