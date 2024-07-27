One week in against Trump, Harris touts 'record-breaking' fundraising haul

Sunday marks one week since President Biden's political landscape-altering announcement that he was suspending his re-election rematch against former President Trump and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democrats' 2024 presidential nominee.

And early Sunday morning, the Harris campaign showcased that the vice president has hauled in a stunning $200 million in fundraising in just under a week since Biden bowed out.

In a release, the campaign touted what they called a "record-shattering haul" and noted that two-thirds of the contributions came from first-time donors, which they argued was "further proof of the tremendous grassroots support for the Vice President."

Biden made his move last weekend amid mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party for him to drop out after a disastrous performance in last month's first presidential debate with Trump.

The embattled president's immediate backing of Vice President Kamala Harris last Sunday ignited a surge of endorsements for the vice president by Democratic governors, senators, House members and other party leaders. Within 36 hours, Harris announced that she had locked up her party's nomination by landing the verbal backing of a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates to next month's Democratic National Convention.

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on Friday became the final major party leaders to endorse the vice president.

The Harris campaign has been spotlighting their surge in fundraising over the past week. The haul includes money raised by the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

On Monday the Harris campaign spotlighted that they hauled in $81 million in the 24 hours following Biden's announcement.

The one-day haul easily topped the nearly $53 million former President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee announced that they brought in nearly two months ago through their online digital fundraising platform in the first 24 hours after Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in his criminal trial in New York City.

The Biden campaign and the DNC enjoyed a fundraising lead over Trump and the RNC this year. But Trump and the RNC topped Biden and the DNC, $331 million to $264 million, during the April-June second quarter of 2024 fundraising.

The Trump campaign tells Fox News that they "continue to have robust fundraising" and that they've "demonstrated a level of fundraising that we're satisfied with."

The Trump campaign highlights that their fundraising efforts are "doing what we need to do."