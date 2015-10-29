O'Malley to use GOP debate as gun control platform

!--StartFragment-->

Perhaps looking for a bigger platform than the first Democratic debate provided him, former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley will rally for gun control in Boulder, Colo., hours before the third Republican debate.

O'Malley will join Lonnie and Sandy Phillips, parents of a victim in the Aurora, Colo., shooting, to call for gun control measures such as "requiring universal background checks, banning the sale of combat assault weapons, using the buying power of the federal government to improve safety technology, and repealing legal immunity for gun manufacturers and dealers who sell weapons to criminals."

"Just after our conversation, the Republican presidential candidates will be on stage together again for their third debate," the Phillips family wrote in an email prior to the event. "Not only do they not support common-sense gun laws, they advocate for laws that would potentially cause more violence, more heartbreak."

