Ohio GOP Senate challenger reacts to polls showing dead heat in critical Senate race: 'Radical liberal'

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno spoke to Fox News Digital on the campaign trail about why he believes that recent polls are showing him essentially in a dead heat within the margin of error with incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown after months of trailing him.

"It's time for a change," told Fox News Digital outside the Franklin County Board of Elections where Ohio Republicans encouraged voters to cast their votes early as part of former President Trump’s "Swamp the Vote" platform.

"Give Republicans a chance to govern and we're going to make your lives better. Look, Sherrod Brown has seen 200,000 manufacturing jobs leave this state in his 30 years in D.C. And I'll end with this. And I hope it's the lead story in every one of your reports. Go back to 1992. U.S. Sherrod Brown ran on two promises. He made two promises, think about this, guys, he made two promises to the American people, to the people of Ohio, term limits and restore manufacturing."

Moreno continued, "200,000 manufacturing jobs lost and he said that anybody who's in Washington, D.C., for more than ten years is a crook. Take him for his word."

"We started advertising, that's number one," Moreno said about why he believes the polls have tightened in the Ohio senate race.

"Sherrod Brown spent the fortune over the summer saying that he'd cure cancer. The other half said, I cause cancer. Of course. Neither one is true. We started advertising. We didn't take personal shots because we won't do that. Our campaign is simple. Look at his voting record."

Moreno pointed to Brown voting with Biden nearly 100% of the time and said he "stabbed Trump in the back" multiple times when voting for amendments.

A Washington Post poll released this week conducted between October 3rd and 7th found that Brown leads Moreno 48-47 well within the margin of error of 3.5 points after Brown has led by a greater margin in most of the polling so far.

"He's somebody who's completely different in Washington, D.C.," Moreno said of Brown who has been running ads promising to work with presidents of any party and touting his record on illegal immigration in a state where Trump won by 8 points in 2020.

"I have senators like Senator Hagerty," Moreno said while standing next to Sen. Bill Hagerty in front of the Moreno campaign bus. "Who has been with me since the beginning of this campaign during the primary, who look and go, 'who's this guy on TV? He looks a lot like Sherrod Brown, but it can't be Sherrod Brown because the guy I know in Washington, D.C., is a radical liberal. The guy on TV is something completely different.' But that's what we see. And I think as people see that exposure. We're now tied in the polls. But he's at 46%. Look, we're going to win."

Many experts believe the Ohio Senate race will play a critical role in determining which party controls the Senate next year and the Cook Political Report ranks the race as a "toss up."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Brown campaign for comment but did not receive a response.