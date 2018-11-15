Ocasio-Cortez says people keep mistaking her for a Capitol Hill intern

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., isn’t an intern.

But she says people keep mistaking her for one.

The 29-year-old liberal firebrand complained on Twitter Wednesday that during her first week on Capitol Hill, she has wrongly been given directions to events for spouses and interns instead of those for lawmakers themselves.

“People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez was elected last week to represent New York's 14th congressional district. She made headlines over the summer for surprisingly defeating longtime incumbent Democratic Rep. Joseph Crowley in New York’s primary.

OCASIO-CORTEZ JOINS CLIMATE CHANGE PROTESTERS OUTSIDE PELOSI’S OFFICE DURING FIRST DAY ON CAPITOL HILL

After last week’s elections, newly-elected lawmakers arrived on Capitol Hill this week for orientation. On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez got attention for joining a protest outside the office of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to push for congressional action on climate change.

In a tweet Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez grumbled over the reaction to her protest.

“When I respectfully join young people in an action promoting climate action while encouraging leadership decisions, it’s ‘divisive,’” she tweeted.

