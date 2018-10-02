Ocasio-Cortez alleges Kavanaugh lied to Congress

Democratic socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all but told students at her alma mater, Boston University, that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh committed perjury during his nomination process.

Ocasio-Cortez, who recently secured the endorsement of former President Barack Obama in her New York House race, slammed Kavanaugh and called on men to step up in a speech to roughly 350 audience members, The College Fix reported.

“This is no longer a partisan battle,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a question-and-answer session. “A generation ago, committing perjury and lying to Congress multiple times in your nomination hearing would have been an automatic disqualifier. To see the rules that we are willing to dismantle just to insert a partisan pick is truly disturbing.”

She did not elaborate on what statements she considered to be lies.

Some Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill, amid the FBI background investigation looking into sexual assault allegations against the nominee which he denies, have started to call for a new review of whether Kavanaugh misled Congress during testimony. This has prompted Republicans to accuse Democrats of moving the goalposts.

Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, credited a female immigration activist from her district with changing the mind of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., by confronting him in the elevator minutes after he agreed to vote “yes” on Kavanaugh. Flake later called for a week delay to allow for the FBI probe.

“Ana Maria Archila is from our district, is from Queens,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “In fact, she is an immigration activist, which just goes to show intersectionality and how interwoven all of these fights are. Because she is putting everything on the line and risking deportation…not even for a direct immigration action but for the action of all survivors, and that’s how we need to be.”

She talked about privilege and how activists need to use it to “the best extent possible,” adding that men need to step up.

“Can you imagine if Kavanaugh was facing a panel of eleven women,” she said. “The tears that would result.”