Obamacare coverage deadline extended

The Obama administration has given people two more days to sign up for Obamacare and get coverage on Jan. 1.

The deadline for getting coverage was supposed to expire at midnight Dec. 15, but the administration announced that it will now be midnight Thursday.

The reason is "unprecedented demand and volume of consumers contacting our call center or visiting healthcare.gov," said Kevin Counihan, CEO of healthcare.gov, which is used by residents in 38 states to sign up for coverage. "Hundreds of thousands have already selected plans over the last two days and approximately 1 million consumers have left their contact information to hold their place in line."

Counihan said the additional two days will give consumers the opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment to get coverage by Jan. 1.

