Obama surprises Honor Flight veterans arriving in Washington: 'We are very grateful'

Former President Barack Obama surprised a group of veterans in a heartfelt moment after they touched down on a flight into Washington, D.C., ahead of Veterans Day to visit memorials honoring their fellow service members.

Obama boarded the plane just before the group of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans were about to disembark for their tour, and he took to the plane’s intercom to thank them for their sacrifice in serving the country.

"Hello, everybody," Obama said from the front of the plane, drawing gasps from the veterans who had traveled from Madison, Wisconsin. The interior of the plane was filled with American flags and red, white and blue streamers.

"What!" exclaimed one person, while another veteran in a red cap and jacket could be seen in disbelief with his mouth wide open. The emotional greeting was captured in a video posted to Obama’s X account.

"As we approach Veterans Day, I just wanted to stop by and say thank you for your extraordinary service," the former president continued as the veterans looked on in astonishment.

"To you, your family — the sacrifices that you all made to protect our country is something that will always be honored, and we are very grateful," he added.

Obama could then be seen shaking hands with every veteran as they exited the aircraft at Reagan National Airport , presenting each with a presidential challenge coin — a tradition in which presidents give coins as a symbol of appreciation for service or contributions to the nation.

"Ahead of Veterans Day, I was honored to welcome a flight of veterans and their families as they arrived in D.C.," Obama said in the X post.

"To all those who bravely served our country, thank you to you and your family for your extraordinary service," he added. "The sacrifices that all of you made to protect our country will be honored today and every day."

The veterans were aboard a flight organized by Honor Flight, a nonprofit launched in 2005 that provides free trips to Washington, D.C., memorials for veterans. The group operates in 46 states, has transported more than 300,000 veterans and is funded entirely by donations and volunteers, according to its website.

The veterans were met at the arrivals gate by streams of well-wishers.

"I had tears in my eyes," said Army veteran Joe Parr. "I just couldn’t believe that there were that many people around who remembered us and were there to greet us. It was just unbelievable."

Capt. Mary Quigley, a U.S. Navy veteran and volunteer, said it was the first time she had seen a president greet one of the flights.

"A leader who’s going to show up and tell you that your service was worth something — I think that’s the important part — so I think it was a great thing," Quigley said.

Quigley said it was important that veterans are welcomed and acknowledged for their sacrifice, noting that many who returned home from past wars weren’t offered the same ovation.

"Back then, you got off the plane, and you had no welcome, and people were almost booing you," said U.S. Army veteran Greg Adkins.

U.S. Navy veteran Nels Swenson echoed those sentiments.

"I’m real happy that now, with current troops, they come back from deployments and they get welcomed back really nicely — because that’s what should happen," Swenson said. "So it’s being recreated in this flight. It makes me feel good."

Seventy-nine veterans and their families made the trip, according to reports.