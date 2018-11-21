Obama makes early Thanksgiving visit to Chicago food bank

Former President Obama got down to work at a food bank in Chicago on Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Obama, whose entrance was captured in a video shared by Chicago’s Food Bank, arrived at the facility sporting a pair of purple gloves and walked up to a group of people who appeared to be prepping potatoes.

“Thank you to @BarackObama and @ObamaFoundation for joining our volunteers today at the Food Depository,” the food bank tweeted. “We believe no one should go hungry, especially this time of year, and that’s why we’re working to address the root causes of hunger in Chicago and Cook County.”

Throughout the clip, the former president could be seen working alongside other volunteers. At one point, he hugged two young girls and told them they were “doing such a great job helping out.”

Obama later took to Twitter after his visit, praising the group for their work.

“Thanks to the Chicago @FoodDepository team for all you do and to the volunteers who are doing great work and let me crash today," he tweeted. "Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!"

Putting in time at a food bank is reportedly nothing unusual for Obama. On numerous occasions, while he was in the White House, he and his family spent Thanksgiving Eve dishing out meals at food banks around the nation’s capital, according to USA Today.