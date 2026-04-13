Obama CIA chief under DOJ scrutiny pushes fringe Trump ouster plan

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Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office, joining a growing list of Democrats who say Trump's Truth Social posts threatening Iran were unlawful.

Brennan, who is currently under investigation by the Justice Department, appeared on MS NOW for an interview with Ali Velshi. He said that the 25th Amendment, which establishes the protocol to remove the president, "was written with Donald Trump in mind."

"Allowing someone like this to continue to be the commander-in-chief and to control the tremendous capabilities of the U.S. military, including our nuclear weapons capability, which he seemed to allude to when he said he’s going to just eliminate a entire civilization," Brennan said. "Again, we really are in very, very troubling times."

More than 70 lawmakers are calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against Trump following a slew of threats he made on Truth Social toward Iran regarding reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

TRUMP IRAN THREAT SPARKS CALLS FOR HIS OUSTER, BUT ONE DEM SAYS EFFORT ‘NOT REALISTIC’

The president made his first threat on Easter Sunday, giving Iran a deadline of Tuesday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Hours before the deadline, Trump posted on Truth Social that "a whole civilization will die tonight."

"I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Right before the deadline, Trump announced that the United States and Iran had reached a two-week ceasefire agreement. But after negotiations in Pakistan this weekend, Trump announced on Truth Social Sunday that the U.S. Navy will begin to block all ships entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz beginning Monday.

Since the start of the Iran war, Brennan has been publicly outspoken in his criticism of Trump's handling of the conflict. He's been a regular on MSNOW, suggesting a month ago that Trump is "flailing" and "clueless" about handling the war.

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Notably, the Justice Department launched an investigation into Brennan in July 2025, stemming from allegations that Brennan improperly handled a 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, which found that Russia was seeking to influence the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favor.

The 2017 ICA included the Steele dossier, a debunked collection of memos alleging Trump colluded with Russia, but Brennan testified before Congress that the document "was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community assessment that was done." House Republicans alleged that Brennan had lied in his 2023 Judiciary Committee testimony by denying that the CIA used the Steele dossier in preparing the assessment. The DOJ investigation is ongoing.

Lawyers for Brennan said they have been informed he is a target of the investigation but have not been told of any "legally justifiable basis for undertaking this investigation," according to the Associated Press.

Brennan also previously pushed back on the allegations of wrongdoing, including claims from Trump and his allies that Brennan helped promote a "contrived narrative" that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump, which became central to the FBI's Russia collusion investigation of Trump's 2016 campaign.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News that the DOJ probe is "heating up" last month in an appearance on "Hannity," and predicted that Brennan would soon face "accountability."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News Digital's Taylor Penley contributed to this report.