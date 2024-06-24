Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Oakland mayor breaks silence after FBI raid: ‘I have done nothing wrong’

The FBI raided two other two homes owned by members of the politically influential Duong family that owns the recycling company Cal Waste Solutions

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Oakland mayor breaks silence after FBI raid: ‘I have done nothing wrong’ Video

Oakland mayor breaks silence after FBI raid: ‘I have done nothing wrong’

Thao's attorney claimed over the weekend that the Oakland mayor was not the target of the recent investigation. (Credit: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco)

Oakland’s embattled mayor Sheng Thao gave her first public remarks Monday after federal agents raided her home. 

"I want to be crystal clear. I have done nothing wrong," Thao said, reading prepared remarks from the podium. "I can tell you with confidence that this investigation is not about me. I have not been charged with a crime, and I am confident I will not be charged with a crime because I am innocent." 

Her remarks, carried by FOX 2, come four days after FBI agents carried boxes out of the home she shares with her son and partner as part of an investigation that included searches of two other houses owned by another family.

Thao said the timing of the very public raid was "troubling" as it came days after backers of a mayoral recall were informed by the city clerk that they had collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, likely in November. 

DEMOCRAT CHALLENGER SLAMS BOWMAN'S ‘THEATER OF CONFLICT,’ SAYS PROFANITY-LACED RALLY JEOPARDIZES PARTY ‘UNITY’

Oakland mayor

Mayor Sheng Thao reacts while delivering her first State of the City address at City Hall in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Thao derided the recall campaign as a waste of time and resources. She suggested that a handful of billionaires from San Francisco and Piedmont are "hellbent" on running her out of office. 

"I want to know why the day following the qualification of a recall election, funded by some of the richest people in the Bay Area, seemed like the right day to execute a warrant," Thao said. 

FBI Thao

FBI agents carry boxes out of a home associated with Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao during a raid in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, June 20, 2024.  (Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Backers of the recall say public safety and economic vitality have worsened under the politically progressive mayor, and that she should not have fired Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

It appears Thao and her son were home Thursday morning during the raid. She said her first priority was to make sure they were safe.

Activists behind recall of Oakland mayor speak out Video

Agents also searched two homes owned by members of the politically influential Duong family that owns the recycling company Cal Waste Solutions. The firm has been investigated over campaign contributions to Thao and other elected city officials, the local news outlet Oaklandside reported in 2020.

Before resigning Monday, Thao's attorney, Tony Brass, said that the Oakland Mayor was not the target of the recent investigation. 

"Mayor Thao is ready, willing and able to cooperate fully with federal investigators. She has nothing to hide," Brass said. 

Brass resigned Monday after Mayor Thao gave a press conference without informing him, per reporting from KRON 4

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thao, 38, took office in 2023. She is of Hmong descent and says she grew up poor.

"And when my parents came to this country fleeing genocide, they never could have imagined that their daughter would one day be mayor of Oakland. I am my ancestors' wildest dream," she said. "And I am your mayor: Mayor Sheng Thao."

Fox News Digital's Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics