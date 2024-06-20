FBI raids home connected to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao day after recall effort qualifies for ballot

The FBI on Thursday raided a home connected to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao just a day after a recall campaign to oust her from office received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

"The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane," a bureau spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We are unable to provide additional information."

Property records indicate Thao is associated with the address 80 Maiden Lane in Oakland, California, though it does not appear she owns the property.

A November 2022 article by The Guardian stated Thao was the "first renter" to hold the position of Oakland Mayor.

The embattled mayor will face a recall on November's ballot after community organizers garnered nearly twice the required number of signatures needed to qualify.

Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST) submitted its petition two weeks ago, and on Wednesday, officials in Alameda County confirmed they had met the threshold of 25,000 voter signatures.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.