NYU blocks Oct. 7 campus talk by Jewish conservative, citing security concerns

Backlash is mounting against New York University after its law school decided to block an on-campus event with conservative Jewish legal analyst Ilya Shapiro, which was scheduled for the anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

The university's Federalist Society chapter had planned to host Shapiro for a midday discussion, but the event was canceled after NYU administrators stepped in.

The group was asked to host Shapiro on a different date due to "security reasons" and because the university said it was anticipating "an increased likelihood of demonstrations and protests connected to the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 incidents in Gaza," according to emails shared with Fox News Digital. The request was later turned into a refusal to permit the event during the week of the Oct. 7 anniversary.

"This is not a decision based on the proposed program or speaker but rather based on an obligation to provide enhanced security generally on campus during that week as well as resource commitments we have already made," stated a Sept. 17 email from Megan McDermott, NYU's associate dean for academic and faculty affairs. "For the sake of clarity and for future planning purposes, I do not know that anyone has any information suggesting that your proposed event would be subject to disruption or protest specifically related to the anniversary of the October 7th hostage taking."

Shapiro had planned to discuss his upcoming book at the NYU event, in which he posits that the nation's top law schools have been captured by an illiberal and ideological regime that fosters radicalism and supports ideological conformity over open debate and inquiry. This shift, Shapiro argues, weakens cultural and institutional guardrails protecting free speech on campuses.

"There could not be a more on-the-nose example of weak university officials in the face of a heckler’s veto than this farce," Shapiro said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "I’d be happy to give NYU’s dean a copy of my book so he can ‘do the work’ of learning how to be an effective and principled leader."

A spokesperson for NYU's law school, Michael Orey, told Fox News Digital that NYU "did not cancel" the Federalist Society event, but rather "requested" they find another date to host Shapiro.

"We did not cancel an appearance by Mr. Shapiro. When the students organizing the event requested a classroom on Oct. 7, they were informed that we could not accommodate them on that date, and we subsequently suggested alternative dates," said Orey. "Mr. Shapiro is welcome to come speak here at NYU Law and has appeared here in the past. We remain willing to work with students to find a time for him to do so in the future."

"I was grateful to the NYU students for inviting me to discuss my book and the crisis in higher education. I’ve enjoyed speaking there in the past and was looking forward to a lively discussion of important issues," Shapiro said. "But alas the law school administration caved to the threat of bigoted protest—God forbid there be a conservative Jewish speaker on October 7."

Shapiro posted on X that the Federalist Society will instead host Shapiro at an off-campus location, alongside two federal judges and the former head of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Nadine Strossen.