After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, colleges address concerns over campus event safety

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following Charlie Kirk’s assassination , some colleges are addressing concerns about the future of campus events and the safety of public speakers.

In a Friday post on X, Inez Feltscher Stepman, a senior policy and legal analyst for Independent Women's Forum and Independent Women's Law Center, said Kirk's death could mean fewer events for conservatives on college campuses.

Authorities identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson, 22, who was living with a 22-year-old roommate who was transitioning from male to female.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: TIMELINE OF UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING DETAILS ATTACK, MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT

"This assassination will accomplish what the left has tried to do for so long: significantly shut down conservative speech on college campuses," Stepman wrote.

"Not because of a lack of bravery, but because of logistics," she added. "No more outdoor events, no more events without very serious security. And that costs big money that most orgs don’t have, and universities are only too happy to say they can’t manage. Already they were using ‘security’ concerns to punish [right-wing] orgs and prevent them from hosting speakers. Now there’s a real reason. The Assassin’s Veto."

Fox News Digital reached out to colleges and universities across the country asking whether institutions of higher learning should place greater emphasis on security in order to protect students’ First Amendment rights

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Cynthia Roldán Hernández, director of public affairs for the University of Florida, said the school would not share security plans due to ensuring safety and security.

"However: As a world-class research institution, the University of Florida has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to free speech and civil discourse," Roldán Hernández said. "UF will continue to ensure that individuals are able to express their ideas, free from bullying, violence, or any other type of disruptive behavior."

BOSTON UNIVERSITY COLLEGE REPUBLICANS CALL FOR SECURITY, ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

Angela Seydel, director of Issues Management at the University of Oregon, told Fox News Digital that the university wants to ensure that students are safe on the campus.

"The University of Oregon values free speech and the open exchange of ideas," Seydel said. "We consistently reaffirm these institutional values as a variety of speakers visit campus on a regular basis, providing learning and growth opportunities."

Seydel referred Fox News Digital to the university’s page on free speech .

"Our highest priority is the safety of our campus community and those who visit. While we do not share specific security strategies, our approach involves close coordination with campus partners and, when appropriate, local and federal law enforcement," Seydel added.

The school official said that they determine security needs in proportion to the type of events that "are designed to support both safety and the university’s commitment to free expression."

"We continue to monitor national events and adapt our practices to ensure a secure environment for open dialogue at the University of Oregon," Seydel added.

Some of the "notable elements" listed among the UCLA safety protocols include, "Approval processes and safety assessments related to organizing campus events," "Limitations to the use of amplified sound so that it does not disrupt other scheduled events or university functions," and "Rules of engagement that prioritize safety and respectful dialogue during demonstrations and protests on campus grounds, regardless of content or differing viewpoints being expressed."