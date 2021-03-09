Left-wing activists target NYC schools' gifted programs in new lawsuit

A new left-wing lawsuit is targeting New York City public school system admissions policies for talented and gifted students.

The suit is led by IntegrateNYC — a left-leaning "youth-led organization that stands for equity and justice in our schools" — and could cause the city to change its system on how students gain admittance into some of the Big Apple’s top schools.

The plaintiffs allege in the lawsuit that New York City had widened racial inequality through the admissions system.

The lawsuit alleges the city public school system had robbed its million-odd students of a basic education through their practice of placing students in different academic tracks early on in their education.

New York City sorts students as early as 4 years old for more selective classes and is heavily reliant on criteria such as test scores when placing kids in classes.

Selective New York City schools, such as academically selective schools and those with talented and gifted programs, could have to change their current admissions policies should the plaintiffs win the case.

The suit criticizes the school system for the number of suspensions of students of color compared to White students as well as not having enough teachers of color proportionate to student minority demographics.

"Nearly every facet of the New York City public education system operates not only to prop up, but also to affirmatively reproduce, the artificial racial hierarchies that have subordinated people of color for centuries in the United States," the complaint reads.

IntegrateNYC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The case was taken to the state Supreme Court in Manhattan and named the State of New York, the City, embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as just some of the defendants.