New York, Connecticut, New Jersey add Alaska, Delaware to quarantine list

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday announced that individuals traveling to their states from Alaska and Delaware would be required to quarantine for 14 days as the states experience a surge in coronavirus cases.

Cuomo, Murphy and Lamont in June announced a travel advisory requiring individuals traveling to the region from states experiencing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine.

NY, CT, NJ GOVERNORS IMPOSE 14-DAY QUARANTINE FOR THOSE VISITING FROM OUT OF STATE

The criteria the governors are using to determine whether a state is added to the quarantine list are states that have a high infection rate are 10 infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average, or 10 percent of the state's total population infected on a seven-day rolling average.

At this point, individuals traveling from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Wisconsin are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP