Nuns wearing MAGA masks spotted behind Trump at rally

A group of Trump-loving nuns grabbed attention on social media Saturday after they were spotted wearing MAGA masks with their habits and cheering the president on in Circleville, Ohio.

Three nuns were behind the president’s podium, two holding rosaries and a third holding a Bible.

During the Republican National Convention, another nun, Sister Deirdre Byrne, called the president the “most pro-life president ever.”

"Donald Trump is the most pro-life president that this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages. His belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics,” Byrne said.

"President Trump will stand up against Biden-Harris, who are the most anti-life presidential ticket ever, even supporting the horrors of late-term abortions and infanticide,” she continued.

In Ohio, during a campaigning marathon that included five events, Trump told supporters he never would have won if his opponent Joe Biden "did a good job" as vice president.

"I wouldn't have run, Joe, if you did a good job. I had a very nice life. I wouldn't have run if you did a good job," the president said.

Trump said that Biden is the first politician to run promising tax hikes.

"He's the first politician ever to run saying he's going to quadruple your taxes. This is the craziest thing I've ever seen," he said.

Biden has said he would raise taxes on the rich, promising not to raise them on anyone making $400,000.

"You let us down, Joe," Trump said, calling Biden a "47-year politician who used his job to enrich himself."