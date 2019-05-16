Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Nunes to Democrats: Don’t just criticize Trump’s immigration overhaul, introduce your own plan

By Jake Grate | Fox News
close
Rep. Devin Nunes on Democratic opposition to immigration reform, DOJ missing House deadline for Mueller reportVideo

Rep. Devin Nunes on Democratic opposition to immigration reform, DOJ missing House deadline for Mueller report

California Congressman Devin Nunes challenges Democratic leadership to present a comprehensive proposal for immigration overhaul, rather than simply criticize President Trump.

Democrats should introduce their own comprehensive immigration reform plan instead of merely criticizing President Trump’s soon-to-be-announced immigration overhaul proposal, according to Rep. Devin Nunes.

The White House reportedly is set to unveil a sweeping new plan that would radically transform the makeup of immigrants in the United States, ending the visa lottery program and implementing a comprehensive merit-based admissions procedure.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: AMERICA NEEDS NEW PLAN TO SERIOUSLY TACKLE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The plan reportedly doesn't address the millions of undocumented workers living in the country illegally, including hundreds of thousands of young "Dreamers" brought to the U.S. as children - a top priority for Democrats.

On “Outnumbered Overtime” Thursday, Nunes, R-Calif., ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said Democrats love to criticize Trump's policies and talk about the “Dreamers,” but they have failed to introduce a comprehensive immigration plan of their own.

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16Video

“I’d like to see them put a bill on the floor that’s comprehensive, that deals with border security, that deals with the work permit systems that we need, and not just criticize the president,” Nunes said. “At some point, they’re in power. They’re not just a party that can criticize anymore.”

He said there are many reasons for the chasm between Republicans and Democrats on immigration, and he puts some of the blame on the media, which he argued fails to hold Democrats accountable.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Why would you not be putting a microphone into Nancy Pelosi’s face and the Democratic leadership’s face and say, ‘Ok, you don’t like the president’s plan. Got it. Where’s your plan?’ But you don’t see that happening.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re and John Roberts contributed to this report.