NRCC launches ad campaign targeting dozens of vulnerable Dems who voted against key Trump proposal

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans passed a key hurdle to move forward President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful" tax agenda on Thursday without the support of a single Democrat, prompting the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) to launch ads against over a dozen vulnerable Democrat incumbents.

"The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched a paid digital advertising campaign targeting 25 vulnerable House Democrats for voting against the budget resolution, leading to higher taxes for Americans by slashing the child tax credit in half and making families pay thousands more," the NRCC said in a press release on Friday morning.

The paid digital ad campaign will target 25 House Democrats identified as vulnerable heading into next year’s midterms. The list of Democrats targeted includes: (CA-09) Josh Harder, (CA-13) Adam Gray, (CA-27) George Whitesides, (CA-45) Derek Tran, (CA-47) Dave Min, (FL-09) Darren Soto, (FL-23) Jared Moskowitz, (IN-01) Frank Mrvan, (ME-02) Jared Golden, (MI-08) Kristen McDonald Rivet, (NC-01) Don Davis, (NJ-09) Nellie Pou, (NM-02) Gabe Vasquez, (NV-01) Dina Titus, (NV-03) Susie Lee, (NV-04) Steven Horsford, (NY-03) Tom Suozzi, (NY-04) Laura Gillen, (NY-19) Josh Riley, (OH-09) Marcy Kaptur, (OH-13) Emilia Sykes, (TX-28) Henry Cuellar, (TX-34) Vicente Gonzalez, (VA-07) Eugene Vindman and (WA-03) Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

"Once again, House Democrats made their priorities crystal clear: They’re taking a wrecking ball to America’s economy and sticking the working class with higher taxes just to ram their radical agenda down the throats of all Americans," NRCC spokesperson Mike Marinella told Fox News Digital.

'A GREAT TRIBUTE': TRUMP TOUTS 'RECORD' FUNDRAISING FROM NATIONAL REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE

"Voters will consistently be reminded of this betrayal all the way through next Fall."

The NRCC ad campaign makes the case that by voting against the resolution, Democrats are supporting raising taxes on Americans at every income level and supporting the lowering of key tax credits.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spokesperson Viet Shelton said, "This is what happens when the same people who want to eliminate the Department of Education write political ads."

"If they actually read the bill, they would realize their budget takes away health care, cuts off food assistance, and raises costs to pay for massive tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy while sticking working families with the bill. The Republican budget is exhibit A of their failure to make life affordable for Americans."

While the party in power, which clearly is the Republicans, traditionally faces serious political headwinds in the midterm elections, the NRCC chair told Fox News last month he is optimistic.

TRUMP HAULS IN MILLIONS FOR HOUSE GOP 2026 WAR CHEST AS DEMS TAUNT THEY ARE 'RUNNING SCARED'

Rep. Richard Hudson , R-N.C., emphasized in an interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" that 13 of the 26 House Democrats they are targeting are in districts that "were carried by President Donald Trump in the last election."

Hudson characterized the upcoming midterms as an "opportunity election for House Republicans."

Additionally, Hudson, who is steering the House GOP's campaign arm for a second straight cycle, added, "We are bullish. Republicans are on offense thanks to Donald Trump."

The Cook Political Report unveiled its first rankings for the next midterm elections in February and listed 10 Democrat-held seats and eight Republican-controlled seats as toss-ups.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Courtney Rice, communications director for the rival DCCC, emphasized that "voters will hold House Republicans accountable for failing to lower costs while fostering a culture of corruption that benefits their billionaire backers."

"The political environment is in Democrats’ favor heading into 2026 — and with stellar candidates who are focused on delivering for their districts, House Democrats are poised to take back the majority in 2026," Rice predicted.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser and Liz Elkind contributed to this report.