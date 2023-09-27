NRA mocks Biden’s new ‘gun violence prevention’ office with advice on its name

FIRST ON FOX: The NRA slammed President Biden’s launch of the first-ever federal office to address "gun violence prevention," while criticizing the office’s director, who has repeatedly vowed on social media to help "defeat" the Second Amendment group.

"The Biden administration's new White House Office of so-called 'Gun Violence Prevention' might as well be renamed the 'Federal Office to Disarm Law-Abiding Americans and Defeat the NRA.' One doesn't have to look far into Stefanie Feldman's social media to see biases and agenda: a barrage of over 20 posts aggressively targeting the NRA, combined with promises of ‘big, bold’ executive action on gun control, paints a clear picture," NRA spokesman Billy McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

Biden announced the creation of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention last week, with Vice President Kamala Harris leading the office and Stefanie Feldman serving as the office’s director. Feldman is a longtime Biden aide.

"Every time I’ve met with families impacted by gun violence as they mourn their loved ones, and I’ve met with so many throughout the country, they all have the same message for their elected officials: ‘do something,’" Biden said in a statement leading up to the announcement.

NRA DIGS UP HISTORY TO PUSH BACK ON KAMALA HARRIS' CLAIM ON 'ASSAULT' BAN

Biden said the establishment of the office will "send a clear message about how important this issue is to me and to the country" and will "centralize, accelerate, and intensify our work to save more lives more quickly."

A review of Feldman’s X account shows a handful of messages, going back to at least 2019, vowing to defeat the NRA, former President Trump and gun manufacturers, while others praised gun control activist groups that pledged support to Biden during the 2020 election.

"Vote Biden. Defeat the NRA," Stefanie Feldman posted to X , formerly known as Twitter, in 2020, adding that, "The stakes are high."

"Brady is officially on Team Joe! Together, we’ll defeat Donald Trump. Then we’ll defeat gun manufacturers and the NRA," Feldman posted in March of 2020, referring to a gun control nonprofit supporting Biden's presidential campaign.

"Biden will be the gun safety president. He's beaten the NRA before," she wrote in another post in January 2020.

"Joe Biden isn't afraid of the NRA & gun manufacturers. He's defeated them twice before (background checks & assault weapons/high-cap mag bans). As president, he'll defeat them again. And, he'll repeal the non-sensical liability protection for gun manufacturers," she wrote in another post in 2019.

BIDEN DOUBLES DOWN ON 'ASSAULT WEAPONS' BAN, SAYS HE'LL SEE THROUGH THE PROCESS LIKE 'IN 1994'

Harris has issued similar posts, including a post last month saying, "@JoeBiden has taken on the @NRA and won. He can do it again," which was accompanied by a campaign ad celebrating Biden’s determination to "ban assault weapons."

The post refers to Biden voting to ban semiautomatic firearms in 1994 as part of a major crime bill when he served as a Delaware Senator. The bill was passed by Congress, signed into law by former President Clinton and enacted a 10-year ban on the manufacture, transfer or possession of "semiautomatic assault weapons" and "large capacity ammunition feeding devices."

BIDEN TAKING HEAT AFTER CALLING FOR 'ASSAULT WEAPONS' BAN: 'IT'S TIME FOR YOUR NAP'

The law expired in 2004, when George W. Bush was president and Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress.

A Department of Justice study, published in 1999 that examined the short-term effects of the ban, found it "failed to reduce the average number of victims per gun murder incident or multiple gunshot wound victims." Another DOJ study published in 2004 determined the ban’s "effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement."

Democrats, however, have continued championing the bill as one that curbed mass shootings .

BIDEN ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE ORDER TO EXPAND GUN BACKGROUND CHECKS, CALLS ON LAWMAKERS TO GO FARTHER

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital in response to the NRA's comment on the office and Feldman's posts that the president "believes American kids shouldn’t have to learn to duck and cover before they learn to read and write."

"President Biden believes we can’t have law enforcement officers being confronted with weapons of war on our streets. President Biden believes you can’t be tough on crime and soft on guns. And President Biden will continue to be unequivocal and relentless in working to make our communities safer and urging Congress to act on commonsense gun safety legislation that will save lives," the spokesperson continued.

McLaughlin argued in his comment to Fox News Digital this month that the Biden White House is "using gun control to divert attention from the Biden Crime Wave."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This administration is using gun control to divert attention from the Biden Crime Wave and their soft-on-criminal policies, destroying communities across America. Rather than spending his time on vacation and cozying up to the deep pockets of the gun control lobby, perhaps it's time for Joe Biden to tackle the real issues and focus on the rising crime rates," he said.