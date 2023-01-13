'Not taking our gas stoves': Gov. DeSantis flames Biden agency considering gas stove ban chaos in unique way

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is flaming the Biden administration for considering a ban on gas stoves, launching a new line of gas oven-themed aprons with pro-freedom messages.

"When we say, ‘Don’t tread on Florida’ or ‘Let us alone,’ we mean that including on your gas stoves," DeSantis said during a speech Thursday. "You’re not taking our gas stoves away from us, that is your choice, and I know many people who cook a lot do not want to part with their gas stoves, and so we’re gonna stand up for that."

The outrage started when a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) told Bloomberg they were considering a ban on the appliances in the wake of alleged "hazardous" air-quality concerns, despite not providing any definitive research to back the claim.

"This is a hidden hazard," CPSC's Richard Trumka Jr. said during an interview. "Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned."

"I'm glad we'll be standing for what's right and standing for people's freedoms to make their own decisions," DeSantis stated.

To establish his disapproval of the appliance ban, Team DeSantis launched a line of cooking aprons that read "Don't Tread on Florida."

"Show the Left that they're not taking those away from us anytime soon," Team DeSantis tweeted alongside the new set of merchandise.

"I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceedings to do so," CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said in a statement on Wednesday to set the record straight, after the commission was blasted for suggesting a potential ban.

Despite Hoehn-Saric telling Fox News Digital that "research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards," CPSC spokesperson Patty Davis admitted that the agency would not cite a specific study to identify potential hazards, because it had not begun a regulatory process, also mentioning there was broad research done on the topic.

Trumka since attempted to walk back on his statement after sending the American public into a frenzy. "To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products," Trumka said in a tweet Monday.

DeSantis is currently a top contender for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election, but he has not yet announced an official campaign to run.

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.