AOC fires back at ‘Republican meltdown’ over gas stoves: ‘There is very concerning science’

New York Democratic Congresswoman and environmentalist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez again weighed in on the heated gas stove debate on Instagram Thursday.

"I do think it’s funny the absolute, utter Republican meltdown where they're like ‘you can take my gas stove from my cold dead hands,’ or, ‘how dare you talk about gas stoves, you have a gas stove.’"

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh joked Monday, "You will have to pry my gas stove from my cold dead hands" after it was revealed that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a ban on gas stoves, reportedly out of concern for the environment and people's personal health.

Ocasio-Cortez defended her use of gas stoves in a recent Instagram story.

"First of all, I rent, period. Second of all, it doesn’t even matter. Because, by that logic, these are the same people who would have said we should have never gotten rid of leaded gasoline just because someone may have driven a gasoline car."

"Science evolves and gives us new knowledge with time," she added.

The Congresswoman also explained the "science" behind her public attacks on gas stoves.

"There is very concerning science about some of the emissions from gas stoves," she said, "especially around the cognitive development of young children, asthma, cancer, et cetera."

It is a claim that has dominated the mainstream media but appears to have little actual evidence backing it up. A Consumer Product Safety Commission spokesperson told Fox News Digital that there "is a significant body of work" on the supposed danger of gas stoves, but refused to cite any sources.

"This is a decision about what may be sold and regulations in the far future. Okay? So everyone just take the temperature down a little bit."

"No secret government agency is going to bust down your door and take your gas stove away," Ocasio-Cortez told Republicans.

She has been widely criticized by scientists, doctors, actors and her fellow members of Congress on Twitter for suggesting that gas stove use is linked to brain damage, especially after a photo of her in front of a personal gas stove went viral online.

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson and a number of other users shared the photo, noting the irony of Ocasio-Cortez’s attacks on gas stove use.

".@aoc says gas stoves cause ‘reduced cognitive performance’ - yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function!"

Ocasio-Cortez also gave her fans and detractors alike some advice on how to use gas stoves safely.

"Maybe if you cook and you don't have the exhaust hood on, maybe you turn that on. Maybe if you're in a place where it's amenable, and you're cooking, open a window if it's not freezing out or there's another issue."

Fox News’ Kristine Parks and Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.