North Carolina
Published

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Robinson to give GOP response to Democratic Gov. Cooper

NC Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's address will be Monday night

Associated Press
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will give the Republican response to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's State of the State address next week, Robinson announced on Thursday.

The choice of Robinson is unusual, since legislators from the major party opposite the governor's ordinarily deliver the response to the governor's address, which happens in odd-numbered years. Robinson's prerecorded speech will follow Cooper's address at the Legislative Building on Monday night.

Tradition placed the response this time with the Senate. Chamber leader Phil Berger said Wednesday he wouldn't be giving the response. It's also been rare in recent history when the governor and lieutenant governor were from different parties.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Robinson is going to give GOP response to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The response gives Robinson — who has all but announced a bid for governor next year — a major opportunity to address a statewide audience. Term limits prevent Cooper from seeking another term.

Robinson, who in 2020 was elected the state's first Black lieutenant governor, has been denounced for his comments about sex education in schools that critics say disparaged LGBTQ people. Robinson also has criticized what he calls the "indoctrination" of children in the public schools and backed legislation that limited how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts in the classroom.

