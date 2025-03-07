Kristi Noem says 2 leakers accused of disclosing ICE operations ID'd: 'Put law enforcement lives in jeopardy'

Two people within the Department of Homeland Security have been accused of disclosing DHS operations amid the Trump administration's mass-deportation plans, Secretary Kristi Noem said.

In a video exclusively provided to Fox News, Noem is seen giving an update on the matter.

"We have identified two leakers of information here at the Department of Homeland Security who have been telling individuals about our operations and putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy," she said. "We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they've done."

"We're going to continue to do all that we can to keep America safe," she added.

ICE MAKES MAJOR MOVE ON DETAINING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN HEART OF BLUE STATE

The names of the two alleged leakers were not disclosed.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News that they are expected to face charges.

"We are preparing to refer these perpetrators to the DOJ for felony prosecutions," she said. "These individuals face up to 10 years in federal prison. We will find and root out all leakers. They will face prison time, and we will get justice for the American people."

Earlier this week, Noem said her agency wasn't deterred by leaks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid was leaked ahead of time. The leaks drew anger from ICE , with one official telling Fox they feared the result of an ICE agent being killed.

NEW HOUSE REPORT EXPOSES HOW CONTROVERSIAL ‘AMNESTY’ PROGRAM EXPLODED UNDER BIDEN

Previous leaks to the news media have involved raids in Los Angeles and Aurora, Colorado.

Last month, Border czar Tom Homan said the administration was closing in on the individual responsible for the leak of the Aurora raid.

Noem had pointed the finger at the FBI.

"The FBI is so corrupt," Noem wrote on X. "We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law."

In February, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on "Fox Report," where she discussed immigration enforcement and was asked about leaks originating within the government.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, you know, if anyone leaks anything, people don’t understand that it jeopardizes the lives of our great men and women in law enforcement, and if you leaked it, we will find out who you are, and we will come after you," Bondi said. "It’s not going to stop our mission. It’s not going to stop the president’s mission to make America safe again."