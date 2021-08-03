Nina Turner, Sanders ally, concedes defeat in Ohio US House race

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state lawmaker who co-chaired the 2020 presidential run of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, has lost her bid for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. House seat.

In Tuesday’s special election in the state’s 11th Congressional District, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown was the top vote-getter in the Democratic primary, according to The Associated Press.

Brown had support from more than 50% of voters while Turner drew backing from about 44% and Jeff Johnson just 1.8 percent, according to The New York Times.

Turner conceded defeat shortly after 10 p.m., invoking a quote from the Bible, according to Politico.

HEATED CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY IN OHIO A BATTLE BETWEEN DEMOCRATS' ESTABLISHMENT, PROGRESSIVE WINGS

"On this night, we will not cross the river," Turner said, according to the outlet.

Brown, Turner and Johnson were looking to succeed former U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, a Democrat who vacated the 11th district seat to accept a job with the Biden administration as housing secretary.

Both Turner and Brown received backing from nationally known Democrats.

While Turner’s supporters included Sanders and the far-left "Squad" members of the House, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Brown was endorsed by Hillary Clinton and U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, the House majority whip.

In the 11th district’s Republican primary, Laverne Gore captured more than 74% of the vote, defeating challenger Felicia Washington Ross, The New York Times reported.

Carey, Russo win in 15th district

Meanwhile, in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, the top vote-getters were Mike Carey in the GOP primary and Allison Russo in the Democratic primary, FOX 28 of Columbus reported.

Carey and Russo are both looking to fill the U.S. House seat that was vacated by former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a Democrat who stepped down to take over the leadership of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the station reported.

Carey, who had support from former President Trump, defeated GOP opponents Jeff LaRue, John Adams, Eric Clark, Thad Cooperrider, Ruth Edmonds, Ron Hood, Thimas Hwang, Stephanie Kunze, Bob Peterson and Omar Tarazi, FOX 28 reported.

Stivers had backed LaRue in the face, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Great Republican win for Mike Carey. Big numbers! Thank you to Ohio and all of our wonderful American patriots. Congratulations to Mike and his family. He will never let you down," Trump said in a statement, according to FOX 28.

Russo defeated retired U.S. Army Col. Greg Betts for the Democratic nomination.

Ohio voters will return to the polls in November for the general elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.