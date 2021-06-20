Nina Simone's grandaughter says Kamala Harris 'bullied' her mother to the point she 'almost killed herself'

Legendary singer Nina Simone’s granddaughter accused Vice President Kamala Harris of causing the family to lose control of Simone's estate while Harris was California attorney general.

"Nina’s granddaughter here," ReAnna Simone Kelly wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us [and] given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family."

"As I said before, Ask her why she separated my family," she continued. "Ask her why my grandmothers estate is in SHAMBLES now. Ask her why we as her family no longer own the rights to anything. Ask her why she bullied my mother in court and my mom almost killed herself from the depression."

A 2016 settlement regarding the Nina Simone Charitable Trust refers to Harris multiple times for her "primary responsibility for supervising charitable trusts in California" as state attorney general.

"The Attorney General asserts that [Lisa Simone] Kelly breached her fiduciary duty to the Estate and to the Charitable Trust and wrongfully diverted Estate assets. The Attorney General seeks to surcharge Kelly for amounts totaling $5,937,749.42 plus over $2.5 million in interest, which the Attorney General contends is far more than one-half of the Estate's value during [Lisa Simone] Kelly's administration of the Estate," the settlement reads.

ReAnna Simone Kelly said there is "a lot of slander" about her mother Lisa Simone Kelly.

"I’m going to leave it at that for now. Do your research if you like, but know that there is A LOT of slander out there on my mother. There was a lot of false information put out there that is NOT TRUE. Listen. WE LIVED IT. We are still living in the aftermath of this," she wrote.

"OH WAIT, While we’re asking Kamala questions ask her why after all of this pain and suffering she put us through a Nina Simone song was sang at the inauguration to swear her in as VP?! She knew what she was doing," ReAnna Simone Kelly continued.

Singer John Legend performed Nina Simone's classic "Feeling Good" during a televised celebration of the 2021 inauguration.

Nina Simone died in 2003.

Fox News' inquiry to Harris' office was not returned at the time of publication.