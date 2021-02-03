Nikki Haley hits AOC for 'dangerous' call to rein in media, says it's a 'clear shot' at non-liberal outlets

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for her call for a federal commission to "rein in" the media environment -- calling it a "clear shot" at media outlets.

"AOC is calling for a federal commission to 'rein in our media,' in a clear shot at any outlet that isn’t liberal," Haley tweeted.

AOC SAYS COMMISSION BEING 'DISCUSSED' TO HELP 'REIN IN' MEDIA ENVIRONMENT AFTER CAPITOL RIOT

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking during a live stream last month about the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill when she responded to a question about whether there was a discussion on Congress on "truth and reconciliation or media literacy initiatives."

"I can say, there is absolutely a commission being discussed but it seems to be more investigatory, in style rather than truth and reconciliation, so I think that’s an interesting concept for us to explore, and I do think that several members of Congress, in some of my discussions, have brought up media literacy because that is a part of what happened here and we’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"It’s one thing to have differentiating opinions but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false," she continued. "So that’s something that we’re looking into."

Haley was one of a number of Republicans who criticized the idea as antithetical to American principles of free speech and press freedom.

"Few ideas are more dangerous than a govt agency overseeing the media," Haley tweeted. "Apparently, AOC never read the First Amendment’s guarantee of press freedom."

Haley and Ocasio-Cortez have clashed before. In November 2020, Haley responded to AOC’s claim that the government should "pay people to stay at home."

NIKKI HALEY TAKES ON AOC, SQUAD, 'ULTRA-LIBERAL' POLICIES, REJECTING CIVILITY

"AOC, Are you suggesting you want to pay people to stay home from the money you take by defunding the police?" Haley said in response. "Or was that for the student debts you wanted to pay off, the Green New Deal or Medicare for All?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That sparked a furious response from the New York congresswoman who said it was "utterly embarrassing that this woman was a governor & still doesn’t have a grasp on public investment."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.