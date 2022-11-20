Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
NH Gov. Chris Sununu says Republicans need to stop backing 'crazy, unelectable candidates' in GOP primaries

Chris Sununu told Republicans that 'candidate quality matters'

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, R, called out the Republican Party on Saturday, saying it needs to stop supporting "unelectable" candidates in GOP primaries, after the party's disappointing results in the midterm elections.

Sununu said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting that "candidate quality matters."

"Holy cow, have we learned that one the tough way," he said.

CHRIS CHRISTIE SAYS GOP SHOULD MOVE PAST TRUMP: ‘IT IS TIME TO STOP BEING AFRAID OF ANY ONE PERSON’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, R, called out the Republican Party on Saturday, saying it needs to stop supporting "unelectable" candidates in GOP primaries, after the party's disappointing results in the midterm elections. (AP )

"I got a great policy for the Republican Party," the governor continued. "Let’s stop supporting crazy, unelectable candidates in our primaries and start getting behind winners that can close the deal in November."

Sununu's remarks come after predictions of a "red wave" for the 2022 midterm elections failed to materialize, as Republicans only gained a razor-thin majority in the House and, pending the outcome of next month's runoff in Georgia, the party will have either lost a Senate seat or the upper chamber will remain a 50-50 split that it has been since 2021.

Sununu's remarks come after predictions of a "red wave" for the 2022 midterm elections failed to materialize. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images for Concordia)

He has not been shy in tossing out blame for Republicans' performance.

Last week, Sununu attributed the poor showing to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for suggesting a national abortion ban and Florida Sen. Rick Scott for his comments about cuts potential cuts to Social Security.

NIKKI HALEY HINTS AT 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN DURING REPUBLICAN JEWISH COALITION SPEECH: ‘I’VE NEVER LOST'

Last week, Sununu attributed Republicans' poor showing in the midterms to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Florida Sen. Rick Scott. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sununu's comments about "candidate quality" mirror remarks Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Ky., made in Augusts. At the time, McConnell said "candidate quality" could hurt Republicans' chances of taking control of the Senate.

