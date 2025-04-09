New York Republican congresswoman makes 7-figure campaign haul, aims to flip districts to red in 2026

EXCLUSIVE – After President Donald Trump made surprising gains in solid-blue New York in 2024, one Republican congresswoman capitalized on the momentum with an aggressive fundraising campaign in the Empire State. Her goal is to flip some districts to red in the upcoming midterms and help her party’s goal of expanding the House majority in 2026.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., has already hauled in more than $1 million in donations in the first quarter, with more than $223,000 of that being transferred to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s war chest. She attributes those seven-figures to 5,500 donations from more than 2,400 donors.

Tenney told Fox News Digital that she believes the 2026 election will be a "referendum" on Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who created what she described as a "catastrophic powder keg" in the state prison system. New York Attorney General Letitia James, she added, "Is extremely unpopular and has engaged in malicious prosecution and lawfare.

"We'll have the weakest governor that we've had in a long time on the Democratic side facing a Republican," Tenney said.

Tenney, the founder of the House Election Integrity Caucus, attributed her gains in 2022 and 2024 to "aggressive advocacy" and grassroots efforts geared toward Republicans and Democrat-leaning moderates.

In addition to sending more Republicans from New York to the House of Representatives, Tenney hopes to challenge the governor’s seat and several statewide offices. She also believes that Republicans have a chance at the New York City mayoral race.

Hochul’s predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is seen as the top contender for the mayor’s race. He has already reported big campaign dollars and favorable public polling. Meanwhile, current mayor Eric Adams has decided to run in the June primary as an independent. Fellow Democrats have turned on Adams for cooperating with the Trump administration on curtailing illegal immigration.

Tenney was elected to the state legislature in 2010 when Cuomo began his first term as governor. Within a year, Tenney said, Cuomo "reversed all the policies that he said he was going to run on," and instead implemented policies that she called "catastrophic."

"Trump did well in New York in 2024. He got his best numbers, his best turnout that he's had in the two prior races. But I think that the referendum is on Kathy Hochul and the down-ballot Democrats who are still very unhinged, still talking about things that are 80-20 wins for Republicans," Tenney said. She said Democrats remain focused on issues proven to flop with voters, such as forcing biological males into women's sports and unchecked illegal immigration.

Tenney said it's important for Republicans to continue to deliver wins on their side, vowing to use her position on the House Ways and Means Committee to extend Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and "start our road to prosperity and begin the Golden Age." Tenney also sits on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, which oversees the energy sector – another focal point for Republicans, especially in Tenney's district.

Tenney said "people are worried about rising energy costs and the policies in New York State put forth by Hochul and the Democrats," which are driving up energy costs for seniors.

"That is a looming, really catastrophic issue that is facing New York," Tenney said. "And the Democrats have compromised our state on that issue, and it's going to prevent us from having prosperity, energy, and energy security as well."

Tenney believes that the new, post-2024 environment has given Republicans an opportunity in her home state.

" I don't want to turn the lights out on New York State. It's my home state. It is the state I love. I love my district and my communities. We want to make New York Great Again," she said. "The only way to do that is to start replacing some of these Democrats with Republicans who are common sense and who care about preserving and protecting New Yorkers and are concerned about the future of New York."