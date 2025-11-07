Expand / Collapse search
Politics

New York reportedly prepares to oppose the potential of a federal crackdown by Trump in the Big Apple

'New York leaders should be focused on how to protect the City from Mamdani ... not President Trump,' a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

As President Donald Trump's administration targets illegal immigrants and crime around the U.S., he could potentially target New York City with a federal crackdown.

Reports indicate that preparations to prevent or push back the prospect are already underway and Empire State Gov. Kathy Hochul is involved.

She has convened a series of discussions with law enforcement, business figures, and activist groups, to block or mitigate potential federal intervention, Politico reported.

MAMDANI SAYS HE WON'T BE INTIMIDATED BY ANY TRUMP THREATS ABOUT DEPLOYING NATIONAL GUARD

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Left: President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House on Oct. 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C.; Right: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. global headquarters building in New York, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (Left: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Right: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The goal is to prevent, and if we can’t prevent, then hopefully we can delay," Jackie Bray, Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES), said, according to the outlet, which reported that she is the governor's point person on the matter. "And if something happens, we then have to manage. All three scenarios have real planning behind them."

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor's office and to DHSES for a statement on the matter.

KEY TRUMP ALLY JUMPS INTO NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S RACE DAYS AFTER SHOCKING MAMDANI MAYORAL VICTORY

Statue of Liberty and Manhattan

The Statue of Liberty stands in the foreground as Lower Manhattan is viewed at dusk, Sept. 8, 2016, in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "New York leaders should be focused on how to protect the City from Mamdani, the Communist who wants to run it into the ground – not President Trump." 

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has previously repudiated the "Communist" label. 

NEW MAMDANI ACT WOULD BLOCK FEDERAL FUNDS TO NYC AFTER SOCIALIST'S INAUGURATION

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 4, 2025.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

He recently won the Big Apple's mayoral contest, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

