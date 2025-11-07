New York reportedly prepares to oppose the potential of a federal crackdown by Trump in the Big Apple

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump's administration targets illegal immigrants and crime around the U.S., he could potentially target New York City with a federal crackdown.

Reports indicate that preparations to prevent or push back the prospect are already underway and Empire State Gov. Kathy Hochul is involved.

She has convened a series of discussions with law enforcement, business figures, and activist groups, to block or mitigate potential federal intervention, Politico reported.

"The goal is to prevent, and if we can’t prevent, then hopefully we can delay," Jackie Bray, Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES), said, according to the outlet, which reported that she is the governor's point person on the matter. "And if something happens, we then have to manage. All three scenarios have real planning behind them."

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor's office and to DHSES for a statement on the matter.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "New York leaders should be focused on how to protect the City from Mamdani, the Communist who wants to run it into the ground – not President Trump."

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has previously repudiated the "Communist" label.

He recently won the Big Apple's mayoral contest, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.