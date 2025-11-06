New MAMDANI Act would block federal funds to NYC after socialist's inauguration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker is proposing to block federal funds from New York City for as long as Zohran Mamdani is mayor.

Forthcoming legislation led by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is called the Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests Act, or the "MAMDANI Act" for short.

The two-page bill text stated that "notwithstanding any other provision of law, during any period in which Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York, New York" that "any unobligated Federal funds available" for the city "are hereby rescinded" and that "no Federal funds may be obligated or expended for any purpose to New York, New York."

It is expected to be introduced on Friday, Fox News Digital was told.

The 34-year-old socialist won the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo running as an independent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

His victory was not a surprise to election watchers; New York City has not elected a Republican mayor since Michael Bloomberg won a second term in 2005.

While Carter's bill is not likely to be taken up in the House, it's a symbol of how the GOP has been hyper-focused on Mamdani's win, with Republican leaders in the House positioning him as the new leader of the Democratic Party.

A House Republican campaign operative signaled to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the GOP would seek to tie vulnerable Democrats across the country to Mamdani and his far-left platforms.

Carter, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, said taxpayer dollars from his state "should not be wasted on programs that will bankrupt the financial capital of the world."

"If New Yorkers want communism, we should let them have their wish and not artificially prop them up with our successful capitalist system," Carter said. "Any New Yorker with common sense is welcome to move to the great, FREE state of Georgia."

Historically, New York State has sent more taxpayer dollars to the federal government than it takes in federal dollars.