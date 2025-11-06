Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

New MAMDANI Act would block federal funds to NYC after socialist's inauguration

'If New Yorkers want communism, we should let them have their wish,' GOP Rep. Buddy Carter tells Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker is proposing to block federal funds from New York City for as long as Zohran Mamdani is mayor.

Forthcoming legislation led by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is called the Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests Act, or the "MAMDANI Act" for short.

The two-page bill text stated that "notwithstanding any other provision of law, during any period in which Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York, New York" that "any unobligated Federal funds available" for the city "are hereby rescinded" and that "no Federal funds may be obligated or expended for any purpose to New York, New York."

It is expected to be introduced on Friday, Fox News Digital was told.

VAN JONES CALLS OUT ZOHRAN MAMDANI FOR 'CHARACTER SWITCH' DURING INTENSE VICTORY SPEECH

Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Brooklyn.

Democratic New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani attends a campaign event in Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 1, 2025. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old socialist won the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo running as an independent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

His victory was not a surprise to election watchers; New York City has not elected a Republican mayor since Michael Bloomberg won a second term in 2005.

While Carter's bill is not likely to be taken up in the House, it's a symbol of how the GOP has been hyper-focused on Mamdani's win, with Republican leaders in the House positioning him as the new leader of the Democratic Party.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI LAUNCHES ANTI-TRUMP TOUR ACROSS FIVE BOROUGHS IN NEW YORK CITY

Congressman Buddy Carter sits contemplatively in committee

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., attends the House Energy and Commerce markup of the FY 2025 budget resolution on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 13, 2025. (Tom Williams/Getty Images)

A House Republican campaign operative signaled to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the GOP would seek to tie vulnerable Democrats across the country to Mamdani and his far-left platforms.

Carter, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, said taxpayer dollars from his state "should not be wasted on programs that will bankrupt the financial capital of the world."

"If New Yorkers want communism, we should let them have their wish and not artificially prop them up with our successful capitalist system," Carter said. "Any New Yorker with common sense is welcome to move to the great, FREE state of Georgia."

Historically, New York State has sent more taxpayer dollars to the federal government than it takes in federal dollars.

