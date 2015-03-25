New Kids on the Hill Choose Their Offices

New members of the House of Representitives started their day Friday playing the lottery. It's a lottery that determines which office they will receive on Capitol Hill.

The freshly-elected freshmen pick numbers between one and 85. Those who draw lower numbers move to the head of the line to choose their workspace while selecting higher numbers means picking an office from the leftovers.

Selecting an office is a major choice for new members. The locations and sizes of congressional offices vary greatly and thus, the luck of the draw can dramatically affect a new member's time in Congress.

Here are some real-time updates of what new members are experiencing:

9:28 a.m. --Congressman Cory Gardner (R-CO) gets number one in lottery.

9:29 a.m. --Congressman Jeff Denham (R-CA) picks highest number so far: 82 out of 85.

--They are choosing numbers alphbetically.

9:30 a.m. --One of the House workers says people "who dance up to the selection box usually get the best numbers."

9:42 a.m. --Congressman Robert Hurt (R-VA) drew #85.

--Members meet back early this afternoon to choose their new offices.

Jake Gibson and Wes Barrett Contributed to this report.