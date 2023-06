New Hampshire Gov. Sununu signs $15.2B 'miracle' budget into law

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a $15.2 billion two-year state budget into law Tuesday, capping off a surprisingly smooth legislative session.

$15.2B NEW HAMPSHIRE BUDGET CLEARS LEGISLATURE WITH RARE BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

It was the first time since 1999 that lawmakers sent the governor a budget without having House and Senate negotiators craft a compromise between the two chambers. The cooperation displayed by the 400-member House was particularly notable, given that Republicans hold such a slim majority that attendance often has determined which party prevailed on any given day.

Sununu called it a "bipartisan miracle budget" that serves families, students, workers and businesses well.

NEW HAMPSHIRE SENATE PASSES $15.2 BILLION, 2-YEAR BUDGET BACK TO STATE'S HOUSE FOR FURTHER CONSIDERATION

"Everyone gave a little to get a lot. This budget proves that with a near evenly split legislature, here in New Hampshire, we’re able to come together and deliver for the people of the Granite State to unlock unprecedented opportunity," he said in a statement. "Today is proof that with the right approach, good government is still possible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Highlights include the largest increase in state worker salaries in nearly 50 years, elimination of the interest and dividends tax by 2025, $141 million for public schools as well as investments in affordable housing.