Nevada county election official resigns after taking charge of controversial 2022 hand-count plan

The top elections official in a rural Nevada county roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories that led to a hand-count in the 2022 midterms is resigning, a county spokesperson confirmed.



The reason for Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf’s resignation is not immediately clear. He sent his resignation earlier this week and his last day will be March 31, county spokesperson Arnold Knightly confirmed.

Kampf stepped in as the county’s top election official in the wake of the county commission unanimously voting in support of ditching voting machines as false claims of widespread election fraud from the 2020 election spread through the commission chambers.



Kampf ended up overseeing a hand-count that was the secondary counting method to voting machines.