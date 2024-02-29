Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada

Nevada county election official resigns after taking charge of controversial 2022 hand-count plan

Claims of election fraud in the wake of the 2020 election led to Mark Kampf's leadership

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The top elections official in a rural Nevada county roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories that led to a hand-count in the 2022 midterms is resigning, a county spokesperson confirmed. 

NEVADA'S SECRETARY OF STATE SAYS LAWYERS WHO FILL POLL WORKER GAP SHOULD EARN CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDITS

The reason for Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf’s resignation is not immediately clear. He sent his resignation earlier this week and his last day will be March 31, county spokesperson Arnold Knightly confirmed.

Nevada Electors

Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf sent his resignation earlier this week and his last day will be March 31. (Fox News)

Kampf stepped in as the county’s top election official in the wake of the county commission unanimously voting in support of ditching voting machines as false claims of widespread election fraud from the 2020 election spread through the commission chambers. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kampf ended up overseeing a hand-count that was the secondary counting method to voting machines.

More from Politics