NC Republicans lay into Dems over Charlotte murder, crime policies: 'She died because of our complacency'

North Carolina Republicans excoriated Democrats on Wednesday for "soft on crime" policies that they say led to the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte.

GOP leaders from across the state gathered in Charlotte for a press conference on Wednesday, highlighting their plans to reform city and state crime policies. Kyle Kirby, chairman of the Mecklenburg County GOP, urged Americans not to shirk away from the footage of Zarutska's slaying.

"Don't look away. Don't turn your heads. Don't shut your eyes. Watch it. Because she had no choice but to look evil in the face," Kirby said. "Her final moments were moments of terror, pain and loneliness. While no one was able to lift a hand on that car to help her, you can see the killer walking away with his knife dripping blood in chilling indifference."

"What the Democrats call restorative justice looks like Iryna Zarutska's murder. The suffering of you and your loved ones for their gain. Shame on the Mecklenburg County justice system. You failed to incarcerate an individual who had been arrested previously 14 times. Shame on the civic leadership of Charlotte. You failed to protect the very people you swore to serve. And shame on Mayor Lyles. You failed to offer anything other than platitudes and pandering instead of real, meaningful leadership," he continued.

Kirby recounted that Zarutska arrived in the U.S. as a refugee fleeing the war in Ukraine. He also encouraged residents to attend a candlelight vigil on the one-month anniversary of Zarutska's death.

"She made her way from that country to Charlotte seeking refuge and promise, and she was given the edge of a knife," he said. "She died because of our complacency and what we have allowed to perpetuate in the Charlotte and municipal and county governments."

Kirby's message is one that also has taken root nationally, with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance pointing to Democrat policies like cashless bail, which they say allows dangerous criminals to roam free.

Vance on Wednesday pinpointed North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who had attempted to criticize Republicans for using Zarutska's murder to score "political points."

"The murder of Iryna Zarutska is a horrible tragedy and we must do everything we can to keep people safe. Only a cynical DC insider would think it's acceptable to use her death for political points, especially one who supported cutting funding to law enforcement in NC," Cooper wrote on X.

Vance then replied, "Law enforcement arrested this thug 14 times. It wasn’t law enforcement that failed. It was weak politicians like you who kept letting him out of prison."

Trump also called for Decarlos Brown Jr., the suspect in the case, to face the death penalty on Wednesday.

"The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY," Trump posted on Truth Social. "There can be no other option!"