‘Another D-Day’: Biden once urged ‘international strike force’ on narco-terrorists as Dems now blast Trump

Former President Joe Biden, when he served as a Delaware senator, railed against foreign narco-terrorists flooding the U.S. with highly addictive substances, calling for an "international strike force" against the drug traffickers in a fiery 1989 speech.

"Let's go after the drug lords where they live with an international strike force. There must be no safe haven for these narco-terrorists and they must know it," then-Sen. Biden said in an 1989 video speech addressing then-President George H.W. Bush's efforts to combat the narcotics flooding U.S. streets.

The remarks have resurfaced on social media as the Trump administration currently faces outrage from Democrats over its strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean.

Biden's address was billed as the Democrat Party's official response to then-President H.W. Bush's Sept. 5, 1989, address on his administration's efforts to tackle the crack cocaine epidemic and rampant use of cocaine, C-SPAN footage reported. Bush had announced that the administration would double federal assistance to state and local law enforcement to tackle the drug problem, $65 million emergency assistance to nations such as Colombia to "fight against the cocaine cartels," an overall $1.5 billion increase in drug-related federal spending on law enforcement and other initiatives.

Biden, in the Democrat Party's response, called for "another D-Day" to end the war on drugs.

"The president says he wants to wage a war on drugs, but if that's true, what we need is another D-Day, not another Vietnam, not another limited war fought on the cheap and destined for stalemate and human tragedy," Biden said in his response.

Biden railed that the H.W. Bush administration was failing to take stronger actions on drugs at a time when cocaine from Colombia flooded the nation and U.S. cities were rocked by the crack epidemic that persisted through the 1980s and early 1990s, when crystal meth and heroin became the drugs of choice.

"We speak with great concern about the drug problem in America today, but we fail to appreciate or address it for what it really is, the number one threat to our national security," Biden said during his 1989 address on the war on drugs. "It affects the readiness of our army, the productivity of our workers and the achievement of our students and the very health and safety of our families."

"America is under attack, literally under attack by an enemy who is well financed, well supplied and well armed and fully capable of declaring total war against a nation and its people, as we've seen in Colombia. Here in America, the enemy is already ashore, and for the first time, we are fighting and losing the war on our own soil," Biden continued before arguing the U.S. should "go after the drug lords where they live."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office Friday inquiring if he stands by his 1989 address or has any additional comment to include, but did not immediately receive a response.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has come under fire for carrying out a series of military strikes on boats suspected of trafficking narcotics from Venezuela in the waters off of Central and South America. The administration has carried out at least 22 fatal strikes on the boats since September, killing dozens of suspected drug traffickers.

The administration has defended the strikes, saying the U.S. is engaged in an " armed conflict " with drug cartels after the groups evolved into transnational terror organizations.

Trump has said the strikes are part of an effort to curb drugs flooding into the U.S., while experts have weighed in that the pressure on Venezuela is likely also to force Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's ouster and end his regime in the country.

Democrats have taken issue with a pair of strikes on Sept. 2 against an alleged drug boat from Venezuela. The White House confirmed the military carried out an initial strike on the boat before firing off a second that killed two suspected traffickers, sparking Democrats to claim the administration committed potential war crimes.

"If the reports are true, Pete Hegseth likely committed a war crime when he gave an illegal order that led to the killing of incapacitated survivors of the U.S. strike in the Caribbean," Nevada Democratic Sen. Sen. Jacky Rosen said in a statement earlier in December.

Several Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee told Fox News Digital that the Trump administration has been well within its rights to act against Maduro's regime. They added that they're eager for more information after several strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats and Trump's heightened rhetoric targeting Maduro.

Trump campaigned on ending the flow of narcotics flowing across U.S. borders in 2024, vowing after his election win to deploy the Navy to assist in the effort.

"To stop the deadly drugs that are poisoning our people, I will deploy the U.S. Navy to impose a full fentanyl blockade on the waters of our region.…The drug cartels are waging war on America, and we will destroy those cartels!" Trump wrote on Truth Social a day before his inauguration.



