White House
Published

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

O'Brien reportedly contracted the virus outside the White House

By Ronn Blitzer, John Roberts | Fox News
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior Trump administration official confirmed to Fox News.

The official said that O'Brien contracted the virus outside of the White House. The national security adviser had recently traveled to France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron and was also at a family gathering.

The news comes days after a cafeteria and another eatery on White House grounds were shut down due to a worker testing positive for COVID-19. Those locations were in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is home to the National Security Council, although according to the General Services Administration (which oversees the Eisenhower building), the White House Medical Unit was conducting contact tracing and determined that the chance of retransmission of the virus was very low.

O'Brien is not the first member of the administration to contract the illness. In May, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive, months after another Pence staffer became the first White House employee known to test positive.

In June, two Secret Service members tested positive following a Trump campaign event in Tulsa, Okla. As a result, other Secret Service officers who had been present for the event were told to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

