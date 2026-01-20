Nashville artists praise Trump's no-tax-on-tips policy one year into presidency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Artists, bartenders and concertgoers in Nashville praised the work of President Donald Trump on the anniversary of his first year back in office, thanking the administration in a video released by Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., on Tuesday.

"President Trump is the servers’ president, the singer-songwriters’ president, and… Tennessee’s president. Promises made, promises kept," Ogles said.

Ogles’ office interviewed several artists at venues in Music City who applauded the administration’s achievements, compiled in a video first obtained by Fox News Digital.

"We want to give a shout-out to Donald Trump, our great president, for eliminating taxes on tips in this country, because this is how we make most of our living. It's off our tips, man," a musician named Thomas Friel said.

Trump returned to power one year ago today on Jan. 20, 2025, with a flurry of executive actions ranging from immigration and border security to reversing Biden-era regulatory restrictions. But the administration’s crowning legislative achievement came in July when Congress passed Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act — a tax and border package.

Of the president’s wins highlighted by artists in Ogles' video, none received more praise than his no-tax-on-tips provision.

"My name is Andrew Thompson. I make a full-time living out here on Broadway. And what the president's doing about not taxing our tip dollars is great because that's how I make a living, and that's [how] everybody else that's on the street makes a living," Thompson said.

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, tip earners may make up to $25,000 in tax-deductible income from 2025 through 2028, according to the Tax Foundation, a think tank that studies tax policy.

When asked how they would use their additional income, artists like Maddie Wonky said the provision would help them focus on the things that mattered to them.

"I'm from Cleveland, Ohio, and I moved here to chase a dream. Tonight, I just played 6 to 10 p.m. on the main stage, and it was so much fun. This is everything that I've ever wanted to do," Wonky said.

"This is me chasing my dream. That's what I did tonight. A big thank you to President Trump. Because you passed this bill, I can put my money toward releasing music and following my dream. This changes my life completely. Thank you so much," she added.

Ogles similarly described the new policy as transformative.

"The heart of live music is in my district. People from around the world come to Nashville to hear the greatest live performances on Earth. Many of these performers are my constituents, earning their living through tips and gig wages. Removing onerous taxes on this income will be transformative," Ogles said.