NASA spent $13M on DEI under Biden while critical mission, quality controls flailed, watchdog group says

While issues at NASA grew under former President Joe Biden, the space agency prioritized embedding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives into its workforce, according to a new report from watchdog group OpenTheBooks.

Amid preparations for its Starliner capsule mission — which ultimately went awry, leaving two astronauts stranded in space — NASA spent more than $13 million on related efforts between 2021 and 2024. During the ongoing Starliner spaceship debacle, an Inspector General report highlighted even further shortcomings by the agency, particularly related to quality control around NASA's efforts to return astronauts to the moon.

Simultaneously, while NASA was facing these mission-critical deficiencies, it was also reportedly taking substantial steps to embed DEI into agency practices through a variety of avenues, including grants, contracts, employee guidance, agency-wide strategic equity commitments, book talks and more.

During President Donald Trump's first term, he sought to root out DEI programs in the federal government, similar to his efforts today. Before ending his first term, in September 2020, Trump signed an executive order to combat race and sex stereotyping within federal government programs. His order was rescinded just a few months later by the Biden administration. During former President Joe Biden's first few days in office, he signed several executive orders aimed at embedding the equity considerations Trump sought to get rid of in federal government programs.

Following Biden's directives, NASA went full force at embedding these principles into its day-to-day operations, OpenTheBooks' report illustrates. At the same time, NASA was preparing its Starliner capsule to transport two astronauts to the International Space Station for what was intended to be a week-long mission. Instead, due to multiple malfunctions with the rocket that carried them there, the astronauts were stranded in space for months. Elon Musk's SpaceX was ultimately tapped to help bring the astronauts home, and they are expected to return sometime this month.

In 2021, the same year NASA's Starliner capsule was undergoing test flights, NASA employees were engaged in a book talk about "open[ing] the lines of communication on anti-racism," alongside author Uju Asika. Asika, who was also invited back the following year, spoke to parents at NASA about her book, "Bringing Up Race: How to Raise a Kind Child in a Prejudiced World," in which she laments her "Eurocentric" education in the U.K., "colonialism," and the results of the 2016 election. An earlier book talk at the space agency in 2020 included talks by infamous anti-racist scholar Ibram X. Kendi.

Around the same time as Asika's talks to NASA employees, the agency also unveiled its 2022-2026 "Strategic Plan for Diversity, Equity Inclusion & Accessibility." Major goals of the plan included race and sex-based hiring and promotion initiatives. The same year, NASA unveiled its 2022 Equity Action Plan, which included new DEI-related contractor policies. Those policies, among other things, included "a requirement for contractors to provide a DEIA plan upon award to demonstrate commitment to diversifying their workforce." The Equity Action Plan also retooled NASA's grant and procurement process, aimed at encouraging grant proposers to consider DEI principles, even when seemingly unrelated.

In 2022, employees were also provided guidance "for Supporting Gender Transition/Affirmation in the Workplace." The guidance encouraged employees to "be willing and available to collaborate with the transitioning employee on the development, implementation, and evolution of a Workplace Gender." It added that any "transitioning employees" should be allowed to use the restroom, locker room, or other facility of their choice, and not compelled to use one that does not align with their choice.

In total, NASA spent at least $13 million on DEI-related programs under Biden, according to OpenTheBooks. One contract uncovered by the organization provided more than $2.3 million for a consulting group to help "incorporate and deeply engrain diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility in the culture and business" at NASA.

"NASA's mission is too risky to get distracted by identity politics," John Hart, CEO at OpenTheBooks, said.

"Newtonian physics and atmospheric reentry do not care about antiracism talks and gender ‘affirmation’ policies," Hart added. "NASA has an opportunity to take one small step toward fiscal responsibility and one giant leap toward common sense."

Beyond the Starliner mission debacle that left two astronauts stranded in space, a report from the Inspector General last year detailed widespread quality control issues in NASA and contractor Boeing's efforts to return astronauts to the moon. The report pointed out that workers on NASA's Space Launch System program lacked sufficient experience, among other issues.

This week, the Trump administration began a "phased reduction in force" at NASA, which included shuttering the agency's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility branch in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity.

Acting NASA administrator Janet Petro said in a memo to employees at NASA this week that while the force reduction, which includes the closure of multiple offices, will mean "difficult adjustments," the agency is viewing it as an opportunity to "reshape" its workforce and ensure it is "doing what is statutorily required … while also providing American citizens with an efficient and effective agency."

"NASA is committed to engaging the best talent to drive innovation and achieve our mission for the benefit of all," Cheryl Warner, a NASA spokesperson, told Fox News Digital when reached for comment. "As new guidance comes in, we’re working to adhere to new requirements in a timely manner. Our agency has complied with the requirements of executive orders and additional guidance from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management."