Nancy Pelosi wore the same dress for both impeachments

Nancy Pelosi has an impeachment dress.

When lawmakers gathered to impeach President Trump for a second time Wednesday, the House Speaker donned the same black dress she wore the first time it happened.

TRUMP IMPEACHED BY HOUSE OVER CAPITOL RIOTS, BECOMES FIRST PRESIDENT TO FACE REBUKE TWICE

The sleek black business frock, which some likened to funeral garb, immediately caught the eye of Twitter denizens who realized the look matched Pelosi’s Dec. 2019 impeachment outfit.

"I KNOW this shouldn’t be the focus but Nancy Pelosi in the same dress for both impeachments is the exact kind of trolling our grandmothers taught us and the exact kind of business I am here for," Jen Curran quipped.

SENATE WON'T RECONCENE EARLY TO START IMPEACHMENT TRIAL BEFORE TRIMP LEAVES OFFICE: MCCONNELL SPOKESMAN

"the fact that nancy pelosi wore the same dress to both of trump’s impeachment hearings is so iconic," Isabell Austin tweeted.

THESE ARE THE 10 REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED TO IMPEACH TRUMP

Not only did the dress match, Pelosi opted for the same gold necklace she paired the look with in 2019. It’s not clear if the shoes also matched.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Pelosi, ever the powerful wielder of dress as symbol, chooses a funeral, somber black for her impeachment outfit, which is a striking, potent choice," @Potenspuella wrote.

Aides later confirmed the dresses were the same.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.