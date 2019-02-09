Nancy Pelosi recreates 'sarcastic' clap with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at LA gala

After defending her ‘sarcastic clap’ directed at President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., assured the public it was, in fact, sincere applause.

“It wasn’t sarcastic,” she said to reporters on Wednesday.

NANCY PELOSI PRAISED BY LIBERALS FOR 'EXQUISITE SHADE' OF SOTU APPLAUSE

She added: “I wanted him to know that was a very welcome message.”

However, it looked anything but sincere as she recreated the moment with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry.

MICHAEL KNOWLES: TRUMP AND THOSE SELF-OBSESSED, FRIVOLOUS DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMEN

The Speaker was attending the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles Friday. The event honored country music icon Dolly Parton.

She was caught by cameras laughing and recreating the moment with the entertainers as her husband looked on.

Pelosi’s daughter contradicted her mother’s claim that Tuesday's initial clap was not sarcastic and harkened back to her childhood.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap,” Christine Pelosi tweeted.