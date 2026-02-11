Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

House Of Representatives

Nadler mocked after appearing to doze off during Bondi hearing opening statements

The 78-year-old Democrat was seen with eyes closed during portions of the attorney general's House Judiciary Committee testimony

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
Rep. Nadler appears to mix up Charlie Kirk's name during House hearing Video

Rep. Nadler appears to mix up Charlie Kirk's name during House hearing

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., appears to mix up Charlie Kirk's name as FBI Director Kash Patel testified on Wednesday, Sept. 17, in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., was seen with his eyes closed during portions of a key House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Pam Bondi, leading observers to pan him for sleeping as the attorney general was testifying.

Nadler, a 78-year-old 17-term congressman, was seen with his eyes shut as Bondi gave her opening statement as part of her first appearance before the panel since taking the helm of the DOJ.

The committee's Republican-led X account shared a video of Nadler with sleeping emojis and observed that Nadler also appeared to doze off as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the committee, gave his opening remarks.

BONDI HEARING DEVOLVES INTO CHAOS OF SHOUTS AS AG ACCUSES DEMOCRATS OF ‘THEATRICS’

Rep. Jerry Nadler

Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, speaks to members of the media in New York, US, on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Don't worry, @RepNadler. We are tired of listening to @RepRaskin complain about President Trump too!" the committee Republicans wrote.

Another social media user shared a separate video of Nadler appearing with his eyes closed.

Nadler "falls asleep during @AGPamBondi opening statement at today’s DOJ hearing. Gets awaken by staffer #TermLimits," the user wrote.

The conservative Townhall posted a similar image of Nadler "caught sleeping" during the hearing.

MASSIE, KHANNA TO VISIT DOJ TO REVIEW UNREDACTED EPSTEIN FILES

Rep. Jerry Nadler was seen with his eyes closed during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Feb. 11, 2026.

Rep. Jerry Nadler was seen with his eyes closed during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Feb. 11, 2026. (Source/Fox News Digital)

Nadler was alert when it came time for him to question Bondi, using the moment to spar with her over the DOJ's efforts to comply with a law that required the department to release all unclassified material related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking cases.

Gun rights activist Andrew Pollack wrote on X that "sleeping during the House Judiciary Committee speaks volumes about how seriously he actually takes the Epstein victims."

AG Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Rayburn building on Feb. 11, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nadler, who previously served as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, announced in September that he would retire from Congress after more than three decades in office.

Nadler's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue