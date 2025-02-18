Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Musk opens up about dinner party that soured when Trump's name was invoked: 'Like methamphetamine and rabies'

Musk told Sean Hannity that Trump's critics have become 'completely irrational'

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
Elon Musk on Trump Derangement Syndrome: Theyve become completely irrational Video

Elon Musk on Trump Derangement Syndrome: Theyve become completely irrational

 President Donald Trump and DOGE leader Elon Musk sit down with Hannity in an exclusive interview airing Tuesday.

DOGE's Elon Musk opened up in an interview alongside President Trump with Fox News Sean Hannity about a dinner party where he said he realized how "real" Democratic animosity toward Trump can be.

"I happened to mention the president's name and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like methamphetamine and rabies," Musk said in the Tuesday night interview while recounting a situation where he mentioned Trump's name at a dinner party and quickly received pushback.

Musk imitated people at the party going crazy and questioned why they couldn’t have a normal conversation.

"It's like they've become completely irrational," Musk said, adding in the interview that he didn't realize the severity of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" was until he attended that dinner party.

ELON MUSK SAYS MILLIONS IN SOCIAL SECURITY DATABASE ARE BETWEEN AGES OF 100 AND 159

President Donald Trump (Left) Elon Musk (Right)

President Donald Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk sit down with Fox News host Sean Hannity for their first joint interview. (Fox News)

During another point in the interview, Hannity asked if Musk would recuse himself from DOGE efforts if there was ever a conflict of interest.

"If there's a conflict he won't be involved," Trump said. "I wouldn't want that and he won't want it."

EXPERT REVEALS MASSIVE LEVELS OF WASTE DOGE CAN SLASH FROM ENTITLEMENTS, PET PROJECTS: 'A LOT OF FAT'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk takes his seat at the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk takes his seat at the inauguration ceremony. (Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Right, and also I'm getting sort of a daily proctology exam," Musk added. "It's not like I'll be getting away for something in the dead of night."

Musk and Trump sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Hannity where they discussed the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) work, the first 100 days of the Trump administration and more. It marks the duo’s first joint television interview.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Daytona 500

President Donald Trump walks with his granddaughter Carolina as he attends the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla.  (Pool via AP)

"He's been so unfairly attacked," Musk said of Trump during the interview. "It's really outrageous."

"I've spent a lot of time with the President, and not once have I seen him do anything mean or cruel or wrong."

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics