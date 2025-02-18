Musk opens up about dinner party that soured when Trump's name was invoked: 'Like methamphetamine and rabies'

DOGE's Elon Musk opened up in an interview alongside President Trump with Fox News Sean Hannity about a dinner party where he said he realized how "real" Democratic animosity toward Trump can be.

"I happened to mention the president's name and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like methamphetamine and rabies," Musk said in the Tuesday night interview while recounting a situation where he mentioned Trump's name at a dinner party and quickly received pushback.

Musk imitated people at the party going crazy and questioned why they couldn’t have a normal conversation.

"It's like they've become completely irrational," Musk said, adding in the interview that he didn't realize the severity of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" was until he attended that dinner party.

During another point in the interview, Hannity asked if Musk would recuse himself from DOGE efforts if there was ever a conflict of interest.

"If there's a conflict he won't be involved," Trump said. "I wouldn't want that and he won't want it."

"Right, and also I'm getting sort of a daily proctology exam," Musk added. "It's not like I'll be getting away for something in the dead of night."

Musk and Trump sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Hannity where they discussed the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) work, the first 100 days of the Trump administration and more. It marks the duo’s first joint television interview.

"He's been so unfairly attacked," Musk said of Trump during the interview. "It's really outrageous."

"I've spent a lot of time with the President, and not once have I seen him do anything mean or cruel or wrong."